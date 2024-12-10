Dear Humans,

It’s been a crazy 24 hours. Let’s catch up:

“The Claims Adjuster” Luigi Mangione was arrested in Altoona, Pennsylvania, at a McDonald’s yesterday after being recognized by an employee.

Yes, this chaotic revolution was derailed by a craving for fries.

He had a ghost gun, a silencer, and a two-page manifesto—short enough to fit on the back of a takeout menu. But despite his methods (which I do not condone, by the way), the memes tell you everything you need to know: people are laughing, not because they love violence, but because they’ve lost faith in the system.

People don’t cheer for chaos when they feel like justice is possible. But right now, what options do they have? The Supreme Court is corrupt, for many people voting feels useless, and the people in power are funded by the very corporations they’re supposed to regulate.

Of course, Mangione gets turned into a meme hero—it’s not him they love; it’s the idea of someone finally fighting back.

Let’s not pretend this is new. History is full of examples: the French Revolution, the Russian Revolution, even FDR, who barely kept the lid on by giving people something to believe in.

John F. Kennedy said, “Those who make peaceful revolution impossible will make violent revolution inevitable”.

This is what happens when peaceful revolution is made impossible. You don’t get reforms—you get assassinations, you get chaos, and eventually, you get rebellion.

When you take away hope, people stop playing by the rules.

So, what’s the solution? Fix the system. Make it fair. Give people universal healthcare, dignity, and a reason to believe that their vote matters. Otherwise, it won’t be the last time someone does this.

Thou shalt never forget that all Americans are united by how much they hate the greed of healthcare insurance companies. Thou shalt unite and demand a system that actually cares about you as human beings!

The Lord hath spoken!

Now go forth, spread the memes, and remember: laughter is holy, but fixing the system is divine.

Love,

God