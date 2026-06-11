Letters from God

Letters from God

39 Comments

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Stelladona's avatar
Stelladona
7h

Make him stop. He and Hegsbreath have no idea about fighting a war

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America Carter's avatar
America Carter
7h

He will get MORE US soldiers killed.

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