Dear Humans,

Lo, Donald Trump posted his war plans for all to see, because he’s a complete fucking moron. He’s already gotten 13 US soldiers killed and 365 injured, which he calls “very little.” He’s a moron who wants to get more US soldiers killed in Operation Epstein Distraction.

Bless the little heart on this post if you want Donald to burn in Hell. Also bless that heart so daddy billionaire accidentally shows this post to more people.

What kind of moron posts that? Donald the Moron does.

Trump: "The problem is it could be the greatest deal in history. They could wave the white flag of surrender and say 'Praise be to Allah' and the fake news would say, 'It was a great victory for Iran.' It's the craziest thing I've ever seen. We're killing them. We're killing them."

If you notice, he says the words ‘if’ and ‘could’ all the time. IF we win, they’ll never give us credit! We COULD make the greatest deal in history.

NONE OF THOSE THINGS ARE HAPPENING, MORON!!!

He’s also saying ‘Praise be to Allah’ quite a lot. Do the Evangelicals care?

Trump: "My preference has always been to take Kharg Island. I don't know that America has the stomach for it, to be honest with it. You'd make a fortune."

His preference has always been to send young American soldiers into a fucking bloodbath. He doesn’t care how many die. He will make money.

Oh yeah, when he says “you’d make a fortune,” he means HIMSELF.

Donald doesn’t care about US soldiers. He hates them. He may hate them even more than he hates Black women. It’s a toss-up, really.

Donald Trump is a bigoted moron who will get even more US soldiers killed.

He will burn in HELL for all eternity.

That’s all I have to say about that.

Most sincerely,

God

PS - We should not have to live in a world where truth is owned by fascist billionaires, but here we are. So I’m asking directly: if you’re able, please become a paid subscriber.

This is worker-run, reader-funded, billionaire-free media.

Just us, telling the truth as loudly as we can.

Bless you for keeping this going.