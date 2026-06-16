Letters from God

Letters from God

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Kathleen Polly's avatar
Kathleen Polly
3h

Anyone with full frontal lobs WOULD KNOW that you do NOT hire a FUCKING idiot to fix anything! Try asking the 3 Stooges to fix a leak

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deniway's avatar
deniway
3h

Assolini really didn't fix the reflecting pool. It needed structural fixing and all he did was have it painted. And why did it cost tens of millions to paint it? He is all the bad morality stories in one - King Midas - all he touches turns to fake gold and dies ; The King has new (NO) clothes to name two.

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