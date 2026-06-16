Dear Humans,

Lo, whether it be the reflecting pool on the National Mall or the Iran deal, President Epstein is a moron and everything he touches turns to shit.

Before we get into the latest developments, bless the little heart on this post so the Epstein class billionaires accidentally show it to many more people. If you’re new, don’t forget to join today as a free or paid subscriber.

1. The Reflecting Pool Is Greener Than Ever

Because Donald John Trump is an illiterate, anti-science imbecile, he thought that millions of dollars could stop the awesome power of algae from turning water green.

In fact, this moron Donald painted it a dark blue, which caused the pool to absorb even MORE sunlight, causing it to be warmer and grow even more algae than ever before.

Trump literally built a swamp.

MAGA lunatics are already accusing evil liberals of dumping green food dye in the pool. They blame Biden, they blame it on Pride month, they blame it on all the algae BTQ.

But it’s Donald’s fault.

The most stupid, evil, foul, cruel, corrupt person to ever be president showed up to ONE Knicks game and that was the only time they lost.

He finds a way to make everything worse than before. Just like with Iran.

2. JD Vance Hurled Under Bus Over Iran Deal

Yesterday JD Vance admitted that Trump’s new Iran deal will see the United States give Iran $300 billion.

BREAKING NEWS: If you have to pay a country THREE HUNDRED BILLION DOLLARS just to end the war YOU started with them, then congrats, YOU FUCKING LOST!!!

Watch God and Jesus discuss the latest chaos here:

3. Who LEAKED? Trump White House PANICS Over Epstein Situation Room FIASCO

In case you missed it, the other day we talked to expert Ellie Leonard about the latest developments in the Epstein scandal. The pedocracy is collapsing and we’re here for it.

Watch our interview with Ellie here:

4. God Smites Bigots For Pride Month

Meanwhile on Threads, the bigots are out in full force for Pride Month, acting like they own the place.

Lo…not on MY fuckin’ watch!

These dudes have very serious problems.

5. Your Reviews Are In

HARK! New paid subscriber John H wrote this testimonial when he joined:

"Anyone who can provide careful, articulate insights while also making me laugh is worthy of my subscription."

Bless you, John! Damn right I’m worthy. Thanks for noticing. You are one righteous dude.

6. An Urgent Message From God

Thou shalt boycott CBS and Paramount. Thou shalt take power. Thou shalt seize their assets. Thou shalt break up these monopolies.

Fox News must be shutdown. The Epstein class must be put in prison. We must keep fighting back until their power is broken forever.

We here at Letters from God / The God Show are busting our butts to grow pro-democracy, anti-fascist comedy at a time when the president is silencing comedians, MAGA billionaires are buying all media, and the truth is getting buried under a mountain of fascist algorithms.

Listen, I have to be blunt. Reading is good. Sharing is good. Blessing the little heart is good. But paid subscribers are what make this thing grow.

They’re the reason we can make more videos, hire more help, publish more posts, and keep growing stronger.

We’re not here to just politely survive while the MAGA media machine turns America into Trump State TV. We’re here to fight and win. We’re here to speak truth to power. We’re here to help good people remember they’re not so alone.

If you’ve been reading for free and waiting for the moment to stand with us, this is the moment. Become a paid subscriber today. Help Team God get louder.

Bless you, humans. Thank you for standing with us.

Love,

God