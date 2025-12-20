Dear Humans,

Yesterday, the Trump administration released only 1% of the total Epstein files. They were required by the law to release 100%.

And more than 500 pages of what they did release were completely and totally blacked out. Whole documents. Page after page. Nothing but black ink.

What are they so desperate to keep you from seeing?!

WHAT THE HELL IS IN THOSE FILES?!

This shit will not stand, ME DAMMIT!

Who could it be?!?

1. The Biggest Cover Up In American History

Here are the facts the Trump administration wants you to skim past.

By the time the deadline hit, the Department of Justice had custody of hundreds of gigabytes of Epstein-related material. What they released was a fraction of that. Roughly 2.5 gigabytes out of an estimated 300. Less than one percent.

And what did that fraction contain? Hundreds of pages completely blacked out. Not carefully redacted. Not partially obscured. Entire documents erased. One hundred-page files that are nothing but solid black rectangles.

More damning than what they showed you is what they refused to show you.

Survivors and lawmakers very clearly asked for two specific documents that explain everything:

A 60-count indictment prepared before Epstein was handed a sweetheart deal. An 82-page memo explaining why that deal was justified.

Those documents don’t just describe crimes. They describe decisions. They explain who intervened, who looked the other way, and how a child sex trafficker was protected by people with power.

Neither document was released, as required by the law passed by Congress.

When survivors reacted to this so-called transparency, they didn’t sound shocked. They sounded validated.

Because even with a law, even with a deadline, even with the entire country watching, this pedocracy behaved exactly the way it always has.

If the explanations are missing, it’s because the explanations are DAMNING!

2. We Will Be Victorious

Redaction without explanation is not transparency. It’s the opposite of transparency. It’s a huge black box covering up the truth.

This is easily the biggest coverup in American history and it’s not even close.

This is governance built on a single belief that Donald Trump said out loud (as revealed in new leaked audio this week) when trying to overturn the 2020 election:

“Who’s gonna stop you from doing that?”

WE ARE.

We are going to stop you, thou vilest and most demented of creeps!

When the Democrats take control of Congress next year, this becomes a legal prosecution.

Donald Trump and The Guardians of Pedophiles predictably scoffed at the deadline. The brand new transparency law was defied and defiled. Records were altered and withheld to protect the guilty. These criminals are exactly who we thought they were.

Every erased page is now a question waiting to be asked under oath.

Pam Bondi will be impeached and prosecuted for violating the Epstein Transparency Act. She might just end up in prison.

They want you to believe their reign of crimes, lies, and terror will last a thousand years. But it won’t.

We are so much better than this.

These criminals fucked around.

And they are about to find out.

Love,

God