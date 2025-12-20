Letters from God

Letters from God

69 Comments

User's avatar
Robot Bender's avatar
Robot Bender
Dec 20

If the files showed Trump was innocent, they would have been released several months ago. Ergo, he's guilty as Hell.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Concerned Citizen's avatar
Concerned Citizen
Dec 20

It is truly despicable what is being done to the survivors of these crimes. Since rule of law is being mocked by this current regime, no longer can we say people are innocent until proven guilty. They’ve just proven that they are guilty by redacting whole pages. Any written Document has words within them that do not mention names, places, or things. Words like the, of, and, or, should not have been redacted because it doesn’t mean anything. We need term limits on the Supreme Court and John Roberts needs to be impeached along with the rest of this regime. They’ve created a monster. They are no better than the pedophiles in office and the other wealthy people who perpetrated these crimes against these young ladies. We need justice for them!

Reply
Share
7 replies
67 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture