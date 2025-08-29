Dear Humans,

Lo, God looks upon Washington D.C. and what do I see? Soldiers on thy streets. A massive Trump portrait draped down a federal building. Authoritarian vibes straight out of North Korea. Donald never did get around to Infrastructure Week, but wouldn’t you know it? Dictator Week arrived ahead of schedule. That train is never late.



There is no crime for these soldiers to fight, so President “Imbecile” Pedophile has them picking up trash in full camo.

That’s right. Donald pulled people away from their families and their lives for landscaping duty. He considers these soldiers to be his own personal playthings to be used how he sees fit.

The USA couldn’t possibly be more of a fascist dystopian nightmare.

The world sees it too. Portugal’s president flat-out said Trump “is objectively a Soviet or Russian asset.” That’s the president of a major NATO ally calling the American president Moscow’s puppet. When major foreign leaders are saying that out loud? I mean, we’ve known for years, but HOLY SHIT!

Obama finally chimed in, warning that using the military on citizens this way “puts the liberties of all Americans at risk.” That’s putting it mildly.

The military isn’t supposed to be patrolling thy fucking neighborhoods, raking thy leaves, or standing guard under giant portraits of the president. That’s the line between democracy and dictatorship, and it was crossed right in front of our fucking eyes.

Meanwhile, RFK Jr. just shoved out the scientists at CDC and replaced them with his buddy Jim O’Neill, a biotech investor with zero medical background. Public health is in the hands of quacks and frauds. These stupid, stupid morons are going to get millions of people killed.

Trump: “I’m not a dictator. I’m a man with great common sense.”

Don’t worry everyone! He’s not a dictator! He’s just federalizing DC’s police and creating his own paramilitary of masked thugs who can disappear you to a prison anywhere in the world and he’s creating a 600-person “domestic reaction force” to crush demonstrations anywhere in the country and running loyalty tests and putting election deniers in charge of running elections and launching pre-dawn raids on people for criticizing him and slapping giant portraits of himself on federal buildings and so much more but don’t worry, the most prodigious liar of all time swears he’s not a dictator.

The real danger isn’t just that all of this is happening. The danger is in getting used to it. Trump is trying to normalize using the US military as his own personal cumrag.

This is not normal. None of it. The corporate media is still acting like this is all about fighting crime. It’s not!

GOD REPEATS: THIS IS NOT NORMAL!!! STOP ACTING LIKE IT IS. FOR THE LOVE OF FUCKING GOD, PULL YOUR HEADS OUT OF YOUR ASSES AND WAKE THE FUCK UP.

Can I get a fucking amen?

Love,

God

