Dear Humans,

They’re giddy about putting undocumented immigrants into a prison surrounded by alligators. They are such hateful, despicable people that they are fantasizing about human beings being eaten by alligators.

This is pure evil. They are doing the same things slavers did…and they think they are the first people to ever think of it.

1. The ICE Budget Is Exploding

If the GOP reconciliation bill passes, ICE gets locked in through 2029:

$45 billion for detention, on top of the current annual budget of $3.4 billion

$14.4 billion for transportation and removal, on top of the current annual budget of $750 million

$8 billion for hiring and retention

Billions more for surveillance, raids, and permanent infrastructure

They are not just funding a deportation agency. They are building the enforcement wing of a white nationalist regime.

2. ICE Will Be Bigger Than the FBI

If the bill passes, it could make ICE the nation’s largest jailer, with more funding for detention than the entire federal Bureau of Prisons. It would give ICE enough money to have more officers on board than the entire FBI.

This alone could transform American society forever.

They are sending roving bands of masked thugs with the stated goal of kidnapping 20 million brown people to transport them to any country they can pay to take them. All this has been cleared by The Stolen Court.

This is not deportation. This is ethnic cleansing.

And they’re using it to sell merch.

3. You Are Not Powerless!!!

They bend every law. They break every law. They incite political violence, steal elections, and kidnap brown families off the street…and then have the audacity to claim to be followers of Jesus.

This is the part of the story where future generations ask, “Why didn’t anyone stop it?”

This isn’t about security. It’s about domination. They’re creating a mega-funded deportation army with full immunity. They posted the ICE gator meme because they think it’s funny. Because they think they’ve already won.

But they’re wrong.

We are not powerless. We are not alone.

And we are done pretending this is normal.

They want you to be afraid. They want you to feel helpless. They want you to “move on.”

But thou shalt not move on.

We will never stop fighting to make these horrors end.

4. A Message From God

Not gonna lie, humans.

June has been a rough one for all of us.

June 2025 has felt like ten years and it’s still not over. I know you feel it too.

Sometimes it feels like this war is breaking me. Not just as a writer. But as a person.

The fascists have taken everything from us.

Personally, I have lost my safety, my sanity, and my country. I will never forgive them. The United States will never live down this shame. All of it.

And yet I know deep inside I will never give up fighting for a better world.

We have to win. We have to beat them.

We’re building an independent media source that tells the truth. It is our goal to defeat the techno-fascist billionaires destroying the world.

If you believe in that mission, and you’ve been meaning to support this work, now’s the time. Get 25% off as a thank you for reading:

Get 25% off for 1 year

""I have been wanting to support you for a while. I fucking love the enraged tone of your substack messages.” - High Priestess "I believe you want to do more that report news. I think you are sincere in wanting to make needed changes in our country. While I don't agree with you on every topic, you are headed in the direction we need to go to return our country to a democratic state." - Lisa "Letters from God is one of the first places I check daily. It's time that I become an Angel!” - Mary

If you are able and would prefer to support our cause at full price, you can do that as well right here.

Thank you for standing with us.

Love,

God