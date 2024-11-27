Dear Humans,

It’s only been 3 weeks since the election. But it feels like it’s been 3 years.

All over the nation, people with fully-functional brains remain shocked and horrified that their nation could vote for a racist fascist criminal (whose lies got 500,000 Americans killed last time) to be president again.

One way they’re choosing to fight back is by refusing to break bread with the people who chose this insanity. In many cases, these people are their own family. Like this Trump voter, who posted on X:

It’s sad that these people never have a moment of reflection. Even when every single one of their children refuse to talk to them anymore, there’s never a moment where they consider, that maybe, just maybe, they are the ones who are wrong, they are the ones in a cult, or that maybe THEY are the ones who just might have “a mental disorder.”

This moment never happens.

German political theorist Hanna Arendt focused on the “banality of evil,” on how ordinary individuals can become complicit in evil acts through passive acceptance or participation. Her work inspired this saying:

"If you have 10 people and 1 Nazi sitting at a dinner table and willingly eating together, you have 11 Nazis.”

Given the context of Thanksgiving, this feels quite relevant.

How can one eat and make merry with someone who, without batting an eye:

Is fine with deporting 20 million human beings?

Thinks January 6 was no big deal?

Voted for a rapist?

Who made this guy the decider of worthless human beings? Oh, right. They think they get to do that for all mankind.

So being a hateful homophobic prick is the same thing as being gay? Because one is harmless and the other seeks to actively cause harm to others.

Yes, God does forbid it, you fucking asshole. It’s all over the fucking Bible. It’s very clear on being nice to the stranger. Jesus was an immigrant. In fact, he was a refugee. Also, missing out on one meal is not the same thing as forever separating a mother from her two children. Cry me a fucking river.

For those who separate others from their families shall be separated from their own.

HOLY SHIT.

Verily, ‘tis incredible these people think they can treat everyone else like they are subhuman but then cry their eyes out anytime anyone pushes back.

GREEDY BILLIONAIRES CONTROL THE MEDIA

By the way, did you see this issue of USA Today? Now that the election is over, they’ve decided to focus on how the price of food has gone down. They want the average American idiot to pick up the paper, smack it with one hand and smile as they say, “See? Trump is already bringing prices down.”

The entire establishment has fallen.

Support thy leftist content creators. The right supports their creators. Their cult-like devotion to their podcast bros turn them into such giant stars that they helped swing the damn election.

Support independent media. We’re all you have left.

Please consider becoming a paid Substack subscriber to help God’s rebellious, blasphemous, leftist network continue growing.

Love,

God