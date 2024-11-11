Dear Humans,

Behold, families are already being separated by the second Trump administration.

THEIR FAMILIES WON’T TALK TO THEM ANYMORE

Over on X, many Trump voters are posting about how their families won’t talk to them anymore. They seem truly stunned that this is happening.

Why are people like this? I don’t know, human. I wish I knew. Why do people not google tariff until the day after the election? Why are people so intellectually and morally irresponsible? Why do they think there are no consequences for their batshit crazy choices?

Yes, people who vote against women’s rights are literally so fucked up in the head.

You were hoping your college professor son would lose his morality over the price of groceries? You should be proud he didn’t.

He’s never done wrong by you? He told you to inject bleach. He spread lies about vaccines and a million people died. He attacked the capitol!

They’ve been posting that all day, without a shred of self-awareness or irony. Not a single moment of self-reflection or uncertainty.

Verily, tis’ mind-blowing.

WOMAN LEAVES HUSBAND OVER TRUMP VOTE, SO HE POSTS ON INTERNET BEGGING FOR ADVICE

Yes, dumbass. It’s MADA…Make America Divorced Again. You voted for taking away no-fault divorce.

The LORD giveth thy wife, and The LORD taketh away thy wife.

Your family members have plenty of reasons to disown thee.

Families destroyed. A nation destroyed.

All for the worst men in existence.

And there was this.

According to Google Trends, searches for "Did Joe Biden drop out" started spiking around 6 a.m. on election day and continued to rise over the course of the day until reaching its peak at midnight. It then started to spike again around 8 a.m. the day after. Prior to election day, there were virtually no such searches. President Biden, of course, dropped his re-election bid in July.

PEOPLE ARE SO FUCKING STUPID, WHY?!!

Not trying to condescend. I want to reach these people. I want to save them. But this is just painfully crushing levels of idiocy.

REMEMBER THIS

I don’t rejoice in the notion that relationships are being destroyed.

But I do enjoy that people are smiting back.

THEY ARE REBELLING!

