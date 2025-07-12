Dearest Human,

Oompa loompa doompety doo, I’ve got a perfect story for you.

It’s been six months since Donold returned to the White House and all of his obnoxious brats are dropping off one by one.

1. Remember When Elon Called Donold a Pedo On Main? God Remembers.

About a month or so ago, Donold’s biggest donor and best friend forever accused him of being in the Epstein List on main.

At the time, MAGA mostly dismissed it.

But maybe he was just early.

2. Trump’s FBI Director and Deputy Are Quitting

Yesterday, news broke that the MAGA Justice Department has exploded.

Kash Patel and Dan Bongino, who are Trump’s handpicked FBI Director and Deputy, are now threatening to resign after a blow-up with Attorney General Pam Bondi over the Epstein list.

They’re demanding Bondi be fired. But Donold will never do that. For covering up his crimes, it’s more likely that be nominates her to the Supreme Court.

Bongino didn’t show up to work on Friday. There is no way in hell he returns. Patel is reportedly ready to follow.

3. They’re Burning Their Red Hats

They’re burning their MAGA hats now. The lies are finally too obvious to ignore.

The Epstein cover-up broke something in them.

Let them turn on each other.

Let the red hats melt into ash.

Let the ship of fools at long last crash against the shore.

We will survive them.

We will outlast them.

And yes, we will win.

You’re not crazy. You were right the whole time. So was I.

The only constant in the universe is change.

And change is coming.

4. An Important Message from The Creator of the Universe

Lo, the cult is collapsing. Trump’s loyalists are turning on each other. His FBI director wants out. His deputy disappeared.

And I say unto thee: GOOD.

For lies cannot hold forever.

But the truth must be told. Loudly. Relentlessly. Without fear.

That’s what this newsletter is. A living rebellion against fascism, cover-ups, and billionaire cowards who protect each other while the world burns.

So here’s what I’m doing.

Today I’m offering you 20% off to Letters from God to keep this independent media operation growing.

Get 20% off for 1 year

Because we’re not backed by billionaires. We’re backed by you.

This is how we fight. This is how we win.

Let them have their faux-king liar.

We’ve got each other.

I will never stop fighting for you.

We will win.

Love,

God