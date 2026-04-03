Dear Humans,

They threw her in the trash.

Literally.

After Pam Bondi got fired, someone at the Department of Justice ripped her photo off the wall and tossed it straight into the trash can of history. And lo, we have the image.

It’s one of the funniest things I have ever seen.

But it also tells you something real: these people are in full panic mode. Bondi didn’t just flame out. She became radioactive.

So on today’s episode of The God Show, Jesus and I break down the glorious trash photo, the Fox News spin, Bondi’s collapse in the polls, and the growing Epstein questions hanging over her humiliating exit.

And that’s what this is all about. Mocking and humiliating these demons until they are throwing each other into the trash bin of history.

This is why we’re here.

Because these fascist clowns count on people being too exhausted, too overwhelmed, or too numb to keep up. We’re here to smite these evil pricks.

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Now go forth, smite the fascists, and remember this: try.

Love,

God