Dear Humans,

REJOICE! Abdul El-Sayed has been declared the winner of the Michigan Democratic primary.

Before we begin, bless the little heart on this post so the Epstein Class billionaires who own social media are forced to spread God’s truth like wildfire.

And if you’re new, make sure to join our community today. Huge special going on, get in now, might delete:

1. GLORY HALLEJULAH!

Lo, the corporate lobbies, Super PACs, and centrist Democratic establishment spent $60 million and lost.

They had everything going for them, from TV ads to billionaire donors to consultants.

But it didn’t work! POWER TO THE PEOPLE! It feels like I’ve been waiting for this moment forever.

Thanks to everyone who came out last night for my live election coverage. I had to stop at 12am ET.

But I didn’t go to sleep.

At 3am I was watching THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali and Mark Ruffalo showed up in the chat, which was cool to see.

Everyone was overjoyed.

The vibes were divine.

We basked in the warmth of hope.

On the other side, billionaire-run media immediately started saying in unison that this victory is actually a loss, because Abdul didn’t win by enough points.

Sure, he was outspent TEN to ONE and still won …yet overcoming such long odds is somehow still not a major win in their book.

Just comical levels of buffoonery.

BUT MAKE no mistake — this was a seismic victory for the progressive movement over dark money groups.

Our light is shining in the darkness.

And the darkness shall not overcome it.

Wherever they are, the billionaires are freaking out right now. I guarantee it.

Now is the time to unite behind Abdul El-Sayed and defeat Mike Rogers.

We must make sure that Donald Trump doesn’t get another giddy pedo-protector Republican Senator.

THE LORD HAS SPOKEN!

2. A Message From God

Republican Senators are voting to confirm Trump’s personal lawyer Todd Blanche to be AG when it just came out that Capital One shut down Trump’s accounts under suspicion of money laundering and Trump wants exemption from being investigated for tax fraud. THESE PEOPLE ARE CRIMINALS.

But I still believe we can overcome these criminals. Last night proved it.

“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.”

— Margaret Mead

We’re building an independent media source that tells the truth. We’ve got video editors, artists, animators, riggers, project managers, and next we’re hiring researchers and journalists, too.

If you believe in that mission, and you’ve been meaning to support this work, now’s the time. Join as a paid subscriber today and help God smite these bastards. Huge sale happening right now (while supplies last):

Bless you, humans.

Thank you for standing with us.

Love,

God