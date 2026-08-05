Letters from God

Letters from God

44 Comments

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The Fact And Just The Facts's avatar
The Fact And Just The Facts
4h

I’m sick of hearing about the big divide between Democrats. I think most of it is either click desired or Republicans sowing doubt. What am I saying? There are no republicans only MAGATS. It’s good to see the money thrown at elections doesn’t matter. Listening South African Nazi? Nah! Okay. The rest of us know, it’s boots on the ground and whether you can provide for your family.

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Cat's avatar
Cat
4h

Democrats are held to a higher standard and republicans are held to no standards at all. The ruling class is getting anxious. As they should.

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2 replies by God and others
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