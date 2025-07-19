Letters from God

Letters from God

102 Comments

User's avatar
Janet Murphy's avatar
Janet Murphy
Jul 19, 2025

Wouldn’t it be better to show up for Colbert until his last show and then boycott? If his rating go through the roof in all demographics, they will know what they are losing when we all go away.

Reply
Share
5 replies by God and others
Mark Carpenter's avatar
Mark Carpenter
Jul 19, 2025

Fuck CBS.

And while we're at it, fuck ABC, NBC and FOX.

I have blocked ALL these networks, AND Paramount, and all their affiliates from my streaming service. (It's surprisingly easier to block channels in streaming services than it was blocking channels in cable.)

I get my news from PBS, CBC, BBC, Deutche Welt and Al Jazeera.

By and large, the American conservative lamestream media is JUNK.

Reply
Share
8 replies
100 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture