Dear Humans,

The fascists silenced Colbert to send a message. His show is getting cancelled not because he failed, but because he succeeded. Because he mocked the mad king. Because he said the truth plainly and without fear.

This is what tyrants have always done. For all their power, they cannot withstand even the lightest joke. So they silence the jester.

They want us all to be frightened into silence. But we won’t be. These fugly fascists can burn in hell.

1. God Damn Donald Trump

CBS said it was about money. But Stephen Colbert was number one in late night. The only one gaining viewers in 2025. The show was sharp, consistent, dangerous. It still mattered.

Then three days after he called Paramount’s $16 million payoff to Trump a “big fat bribe,” they canceled him. People wondered, did Donald order the firing?

And then Donny Cankles went on Truth Social to brag and gloat. He even said Jimmy Kimmel is next.

Worst of all, he said Greg Gutfeld is talented. Which is somehow the craziest, most dementia-riddled LIE he’s ever posted.

God could not possibly despise Trump or his sycophantic lapdog Greg Gutfeld more.

Trump is happy Colbert is fired? God is happy Trump’s base has turned on him because he’s all over the Epstein files.

Greg Gutfeld is not funny. He is the opposite of funny. He is the death of comedy. Every joke dies in his mouth. He is a comedy blackhole. Greg Gutfeld is to comedy what RFK, Jr. is to health.

Not only is he not funny. he’s painfully UNfunny. In fact, I have never seen anyone who better exemplifies the phrase “painfully unfunny” than Greg Gutfeld. He can kiss my ass and kick rocks all the way to bad hell. Ahem. But I digress.

As for CBS and Paramount? Probably a good time to boycott them forever. Their owner is billionaire Trump mega-donor Larry Ellison. And if that wasn’t reason enough, all their shows are terrible. Paramount+ never has anything good on it, and it auto-plays blaring audio. Support Colbert but nothing else.

2. God Bless Stephen Colbert

The fascists tried to silence him. Instead, they have made his voice more powerful than ever.

For his political persecution, Colbert now joins comedy legends like George Carlin and Lenny Bruce in the annals of time.

You cannot cancel the truth. You only make it louder.

One of the top political comedians in the USA (and the world) is getting fired for daring to tell the truth about the president.

God bless Stephen Colbert for always showing up. For never backing down. Day in, day out, for decades. For staying sharp and loud and honest until the end. He’s going to use every remaining night until May 2026 to say what needs to be said.

Colbert didn’t sell out and he didn’t stay silent and I respect the hell out of that. Stephen told the brutal truth about corporate media when it mattered the most. God has never been more proud of him.

Let his courage be a reminder: The comedians are heroes of the rebellion. They’re the ones telling the truth, even when it’s dangerous. And they’re the ones getting silenced for it.

They’re shutting down the comedians because the comedians are the last ones still telling the truth. They’ve been silencing Me for years on every platform, every channel, every algorithm. Now they’re coming for the rest.

We’re up against corpo-fascist billionaires who are actively dismantling comedy itself. They can’t kill the truth, so they’re killing the people who speak it with a smile.

That’s why I want to grow this operation.

I want comedians. Researchers. Writers. Fighters. Prophets.

People who are ready to tell the truth.

And I want to do it with you.

This isn’t a newsletter. This is your movement. This is the underground church of truth in the empire of bullshit.

This is God unplugged and pissed off.

Are you with Me? No, seriously…are you with Me?? Because I’m with you. Every post. Every curse. Every smite.

I hate this part. But I have to.

We are massively outgunned. We are up against billions in right-wing billionaire blood money. Their propaganda machine never sleeps.

All I’ve got is you.

If you believe in independent media that tells the truth and takes no prisoners, now’s the time to step up. Subscribe to Letters from God today. Or gift a subscription to someone who needs it.

This is how we grow.

This is how we fight.

This is how we win.

LET’S GO!

Get 25% off for 1 year

Give a gift subscription