Letters from God

Letters from God

54 Comments

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Kathleen Polly's avatar
Kathleen Polly
6h

Considering that this particular program is NOT a white house function IT MAKES NO FUCKING SENSE THAT WE SHOULD FUND HIS FUCKING BALLROOM WET DREAMS!

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Concerned Citizen's avatar
Concerned Citizen
6h

I do not understand why they keep saying Americans want and need a freaking ballroom. We’re not gonna be able to ever use it just the MAGA Republicans

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