Dear Humans,

Lo, the Republicans are now out in force seriously trying to get you to pay for Donald’s vanity golden Epstein ballroom.

They reduced security on purpose at the White House Press Dinner, in the hopes that something would happen. After you take a look at the evidence, let me know if you agree down in the comments.

FOX REPORTERS CAUGHT JOKING ABOUT NO SECURITY AT THE DOOR!

Fox reporters were caught on a hot mic joking about the security at the White House Correspondents Dinner.

“They have like two random chicks holding the front door open. Like guys, they’re not even trying anymore...they’re not even secret service people.”

“They’re not even trying anymore.”

Exactly.

They don’t even bother to lie badly anymore. I suppose that’s the final humiliation.

The Washington Post confirm that security was — for some reason — extremely lax for the White House Press Correspondents Dinner.

After multiple assassination attempts, they didn’t have anyone working the front door?

It’s almost like Donald let it happen on purpose. There are no shortage of crazy Americans ready to pounce on such an event.

FORSOOTH, there’s always at least 5 dudes in Washington, D.C. at any given time, hiding out in their hotel rooms, stroking their guns and waiting for their moment to strike. This is America.

With that in mind. they clearly let it happen. So they could exploit the aftermath. You know, like 9/11.

And now a day later, the Republican Pedophile Party is officially demanding FOUR HUNDRED MILLION of your tax dollars to pay for Donald’s Epstein Ballroom.

Remember, Donald suddenly bulldozed THE EAST WING so he could build this ballroom. He swore up and down that it wouldn’t cost a single dime of taxpayer money.

SPOILER ALERT: He lied.

But Americans aren’t as stupid as we are led to believe. He’s already lost another 2 points on his approval rating since the alleged assassination attempt.

God has seen the comments throughout the Internet.

People have an innate ability to sense shenanigans, chicanery, and other such tomfoolery.

Or as we say up in Heaven…

HEINOUS FUCKERY! HEINOUS FUCKERY MOST FOUL!

New Commandments

Thou shalt not let a shooting happen so that you can guilt-trip the American people into spending $400 million on a golden pleasure palace for an 80-year-old pedophile.

Whew, these commandments are getting really specific and fucked up.

He Wants To Silence Us

Him and his billionaire friends are buying all corporate media.

He’s going after the comedians.

He wants to silence all dissent.

He doesn’t want anyone telling the truth, questioning his narratives, or mocking his purple hand bruises.

But we ain’t going out like that. If you want to give Donald the middle finger, then support independent media today.