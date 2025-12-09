Dear Humans,

Lo, today I bring thee tidings of great stupidity from the depths of Reagan National Airport. For Sean Duffy and RFK Jr strutted in wearing full suits, grabbed a pull-up bar, and started cranking out reps. God watched the video so you don’t have to. It’s pure insanity. This is the dumbest possible timeline in the entire multiverse.

They want Americans to do pullups…at the airport?

God has so many questions, like…do they know any Americans? And…have they ever been to the airport before?!?

1. Absolute Clown Behavior

You don’t have to be God to know that Americans don’t want to work out at the airport. Americans want to survive the airport. They want pajamas. They want to grab a snack. They want to sit near an outlet and pray their flight isn’t delayed again because of the utter stupidity of the transportation secretary, Sean Duffy.

No one asked for this. Not one soul wants airport CrossFit. Nobody is doing pull-ups in dress shoes. No Americans are doing lunges before boarding group three.

Probably because they’re not batshit crazy from years of worms eating their brain?!? Just a thought.

2. Thou Shalt Fuck Off, Weirdos

This is what happens when people born with a golden spoon up their ass try to redesign commercial air travel. They think the problem is a lack of exercise equipment and spas. Meanwhile actual travelers are getting plenty of exercise by running across Terminal C.

Thou shalt not tell travelers to wear suits and workout. Thou shalt fuck right off with that shit, you fucking weirdos!

The Lord has spoken!!!

