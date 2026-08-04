Letters from God

Letters from God

28 Comments

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Frank's avatar
Frank
7h

Most of us expected them to fall in line. Now the question if any Democrat is corrupt enough to vote for him. If I were a betting man, I’d lay money on Fetterman crossing over.

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klotzilla's avatar
klotzilla
7h

God damned tired of it all.

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