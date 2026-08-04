Dear Humans,

Lo, the pedophile-protector party is going to confirm President Epstein’s personal lawyer today to be the top cop in the land.

We have reached peak pedocracy.

Before we begin, bless the little heart on this post so the Epstein Class billionaires who own social media are forced to spread God’s truth like wildfire.

And if you’re new, make sure to join our community today. Huge special going on, get in now, might delete:

1. THESE PEOPLE ARE ALL CRIMINALS

Republican Senators are voting to confirm Trump’s lawyer today to be the next Attorney General when it just came out that Capital One shut down Trump’s accounts under suspicion of money laundering and Trump wants exemption from being investigated for tax fraud.

THESE PEOPLE ARE CRIMINALS.

They don’t give a damn about the Epstein survivors.

They don’t give a damn about justice.

They don’t give a damn about anything other than themselves.

Senators Thom Tillis and John Cornyn acted for weeks like they would never confirm Todd Blanche.

Then they suddenly reversed course. Why?!

Were they blackmailed? Are they on Epstein’s list too?

Because Blanche made some worthless promises?!

DONALD AND HIS LAWYER ARE CRIMINALS!

Their promises are not worth the toilet paper they’re scribbled on.

God is quite sure that Tillis and Cornyn were bribed or blackmailed somehow. That’s the only way Mafia Donald gets anything done.

Make no mistake, people will suffer greatly because of these criminals.

Already, Todd Blanche has promised to ban the abortion pill in every state.

THESE CRIMINALS WILL BE GOING AFTER INNOCENT MEN, WOMEN, AND CHILDREN WHILST THEY ALLOW YOUR PEDOPHILE PRESIDENT TO RUN RAMPANT!

The only hope left for the USA is now in the hands of the American people. God hopes they don’t get fooled again.

THE LORD HAS SPOKEN!

2. A Message From God

HARK! The president is a rapist and a pedophile who ran teen beauty pageants and was best friends with Epstein and he’s fine with men beating their wives and he lost a war and raised all your prices and stole billions of dollars but 34% of Americans still think he’s peachy keen because they’re racist.

But lo, I still believe we can overcome these evil pricks.

“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.”

— Margaret Mead

We’re building an independent media source that tells the truth.

If you believe in that mission, and you’ve been meaning to support this work, now’s the time. Join as a paid subscriber today and help God smite these bastards. Huge sale happening right now (while supplies last):

Bless you, humans.

Thank you for standing with us.

Love,

God