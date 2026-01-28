Is this what happened to Cricket?

Dear Humans,

The following ‘people’ are all going to burn in hell for all eternity: Donald Trump, Kristi Noem, Megyn Kelly, Tom Homan, Matt Walsh, Greg Bovino, Stephen Miller, Marco Rubio, Pete Hegseth, Jonathan Ross, Unknown ICE murderer currently being protected, and every batshit fascist who thinks they can murder with impunity, and then blame the murder victim for any reason they concoct.

These people must be prosecuted for their crimes against humanity, DAMMIT!$ It is a moral imperative!!

1. Guns Are Bad, mkay?

When children are murdered in schools, they offer thoughts and prayers.

They demand that teachers have guns and children purchase bulletproof backpacks.

But when one of President Epstein’s federal agents murders a civilian, then they say you can’t have guns. Also, ‘hand over your voter rolls or more will die.’

The infinite hypocrisy and lies are enough to make your head explode.

They won’t lift a finger to protect children at school.

Oh, but they’ll risk it all to protect an ICE murderer. He has still not been identified. In fact, Bovino said the murderer was back at work the next day.

Why are they protecting this particular murderer so hard? The public wants justice.

What are they hiding? If he’s so innocent, why not have a trial where he can present his case before a jury?

Hey, God’s just asking questions here!

They’re perfectly fine with MAGA men parading rifles through state capitols. They cheer it. They fundraise off it!

And then you get Megyn Kelly, sitting comfortably behind a microphone, announcing she doesn’t feel sorry for a dead man because he didn’t stay inside and submit properly.

These people should be as worried about going to hell as Donald is!

But they aren’t. Because their religion isn’t about morality. It’s about power.

They want you to think ICE is retreating by demoting Bovino or sidelining Noem in favor of Tom Homan, but their tactics and aggressiveness have not changed.

They want to execute citizens on behalf of Tangerine Palpatine so they can steal the next election.

These people aren’t worried about Hell.

But they should be. 🔥

2. Join The Rebellion

Humanity is at a crossroads. Every network and billionaire seems to be bending the knee to Donold Trump and his fascist ambitions. The man literally wants to take over the world and he’s coming for all of us who dare to oppose him.

We are risking everything to stand against him and his goons. Your support isn’t just helping us keep this radical leftist network alive, it’s a stand for truth, resistance, and survival.

So if you’ve enjoyed today’s righteous reckoning, or if you’ve been waiting for a sign, this is it. Join our community. Support the arts. Support comedy. It’s one of the best ways to fight fascism.

Bless you, humans.

Love,

God