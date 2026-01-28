Letters from God

Markabaddon
Jan 28

Hello God, it is me, Mark. Still fighting here in MN. Ya know, the sooner you send these scumbags to hell, the better. I want to address this so called de-escalation. It is a fucking lie

Just yesterday afternoon, I know, personally, of ICE agents trying to get into several shelters for homeless and sexually exploited women in Minneapolis and Saint Paul.

While I was not there for the attempt to enter the Ecuadorian embassy, I know exactly where it is (there is an Ecuadorian restaurant down the street from there which is phenomenal) and it is a heavily Latino neighborhood. My guess is the ICE agent was just circling around there and thought, "this place looks too nice, let's get in there" not realizing that it was an embassy. Because they ARE that stupid.

My point in this is simply to say, this ain't over. Not by a long shot. These monsters do deserve to rot in a hell so deep they are having brunch with Hitler but, in the meantime, we continue to need all the help and resources the country can provide.

Because MN is simply a testing ground. Once they are done here, if successful, they will move to IL. To CA. To OR. To WA. Unless we make it stop it in MN. Right here, right now (to reference a favorite song of mine from 1991)

Joni Bosch
Jan 28

My husband grew up in a small town in South Dakota. His brother lives there still. They grew up hunting and fishing. And even where I grew up in Iowa, there were a lot of pickups that had rifle carriers at the back of the cab.

But none of them felt the need to stand out there and pose with their guns. The guns were just something they used to hunt. They didn’t need to define themselves by posing with guns, except with the game that they shot. And ate. They certainly have never felt the need to go walking around town carrying their rifles. Rifles were used for game hunting not people hunting.

I have concerns about the mental health of people who need to pose with the rifles, as if owning one makes them somehow special or stronger.

Not to mention that they forget that liberals can own guns too. And do.

