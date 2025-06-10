Dear Humans,

Convicted felon and accused pedophile Donald “Taco” Trump is watching his presidency collapse in real time. So what does he do? Commit a crime and then blame the victims. BUT WHY NOW?! God knows why.

Come along, humans! We’re going back in time!

1. Elon Called Donald a Pedophile

Remember that? God remembers.

It was 5 days ago.

That happened last Thursday. Then on Friday morning, DHS launched ICE raids all across Los Angeles. That is suspicious timing!

So much has happened since then. Last week feels so long ago. That’s on purpose.

2. Donald Distraction Strikes Back

Taco Supreme Leader sent in the National Guard and escalated tensions. Wait…did he launch this attack on Mexican Americans because everyone is still calling him taco?!?

And now he’s sending in the Marines. It is NOT their job to police Americans. It is not their job to shoot Americans. This is all extremely illegal, of course.

Trump is a fool who knows nothing of history. He is also totally insane and incompetent. This will not go the way he thinks.

3. Trump Calls to Arrest Gavin Newsom

Gavin Newsom has been pushing back hard and he deserves credit for his leadership during this crisis. He also deserves credit for using his words to smite Tommy Tuberville into oblivion.

Forsooth, Newsom is pushing back so hard that they’re calling for his arrest!

This is not a joke. Trump is now literally calling for the arrest of the Governor of California. FOR WHAT?!

If anyone deserves to be arrested, it’s the guy deploying the armed forces against his own citizens. It’s the most unpatriotic thing you could do aside from say, attacking the Capitol because you lost the election.

Newsom also pointed out how horribly Trump is treating the troops. This is not surprising. Donald has always viewed them as “losers and suckers.”

4. The Endgame

Trump thinks this show of force makes him look strong. It doesn’t. It makes him look weak. It makes him look afraid.

This isn’t about controlling LA. He can’t. This is about distracting the country from the fact that his grip is slipping…on the narrative, on reality, and on the throne.

He’s trying to start a war with the American people. But Americans are fighting back with truth, with courage, and with numbers too vast to crush. There are just WayMo of us than there are of them.

Every step he takes just proves the point: he’s already lost.

And when the story of this moment is told, it won’t be about him.

It’ll be about you.

Before you go, I need to say something important.

This part isn’t a joke. It’s about survival.

5. They Want to Shut Down God

Trump isn’t just sending troops into cities. He’s coming for the truth itself.

You think this ends with protestors? Think again. He has big plans. The next step in every fascist playbook is to shut down independent voices…um…especially the loud, funny, divine ones.

They’ve tried to ban Me before. Shadowbans. Reports. Social media jail. Every time I say something true, they throttle it. Meanwhile, fascists lie all day with no consequences. They even become president.

They want God gone because what we do here works.

It’s loud. It’s fast. It’s funny. And it’s waking people up.

Let Me remind you who I am.

I am THE God of All Social Media.

Over five million followers across every major platform. No corporate backers. What we’ve built here is something they can’t control and that scares them.

While the fascists get billionaire funding, PR teams, and press credentials at the White House, we’ve built this newsletter and this audience purely off heart and our absolute refusal to shut up and go away.

If you believe in this mission, please help us grow it. Please spread the word about Letters from God. Tell someone you trust. We have to keep growing. Join the Rebellion today! We have friends everywhere!

And if you haven’t subscribed yet, now’s the time. Your support keeps the newsletters, live shows and guests rolling, and the truth screaming louder than those monsters.

"God, I just upgraded to Angel. Your work is so YOU-damned important. Our laughter is their kryptonite. TACO! TACO! TACO!" - David

This isn’t just a newsletter. It’s a sanctuary. A weapon. A lifeline.

Thank you for standing with us.

Love,

God

