Dear Humans,

HARK! Right wing podcaster Theo Von got brutally rejected on national television.

Sometimes the rebellion is televised.

1. The Smite

So here’s what went down.

Theo Von, a stand-up comic and MAGA-friendly podcaster, showed up as a guest on ESPN’s College GameDay.

During the live broadcast, he looked over at ESPN reporter Jess Sims and asked, “Will I see you after this?”

She instantly replied, “Uhhh nooo… I hope not!”

The crowd laughed in Theo’s dejected face.

Watch the video:

2. Justice Bends Towards Fuck Off

There’s a special kind of peace that comes from watching arrogance meet gravity. Jess Sims didn’t argue, posture, or play along. She just smiled and spoke the truth out loud.

That’s power. The kind we need more of.

God hopes America can swat away its fascists as easily as Jess just did Theo Von Downbad. May her example inspire the rest of the US media, which has gone full North Korea.

Sometimes the rebellion isn’t a march or a movement. Sometimes it’s a single woman saying “no” on live television while the universe cheers.

Bless Jess for that moment of televised clarity.

Bless every person who rejects these fascists! That takes integrity!

3. Join God’s Rebellion

Trump is a fascist dictator. The media is failing. Billionaires and tech platforms are on his side. Fascism isn’t coming — it’s already here.

We’re risking everything to call this shit out and bring truth and laughter to the fight. Your support doesn’t just keep this radical leftist podcast alive — it’s a stand for resistance, survival, and the freedom to roast miserable pricks like him.

“I need a laugh or I will go crazy. Plus, I support media not owned by any corporation. God is great.“ - Gina

“Heather Cox Richardson quoted you the other day, so I know God is for real! Yay, God! “ - Caiside

“How are you able to make me laugh and inform me at the same time, with every post and podcast? I finally admitted I need to give you money because I read everything you post.” — Nancy M

So if you’ve been waiting for a sign, this is it. The fight isn’t slowing down, and neither are we. Independent media is under attack, but we’re still here—roasting these power-hungry bastards and calling out their bullshit.

Love,

God