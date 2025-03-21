Dear Humans,

They expected 2,000 people.

11,000 showed up.

AOC is right. Something special is happening.

In a place that wasn’t supposed to be friendly territory, people turned out in force. Not just angry—but activated.

The media will tell you the fight is over. That nothing can be done. That Donold’s reign is inevitable.

But they are wrong.

BEHOLD! This is what a movement looks like.

The right don’t want us to believe in our own power.

They want us to think we’re alone.

We are not alone. And we are just getting started.

Now go forth, spread the memes, and remember: laughter is holy, but fixing the system is divine.

Love,

God

