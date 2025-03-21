The Rebellion Is Growing And It’s Glorious
Dear Humans,
They expected 2,000 people.
11,000 showed up.
AOC is right. Something special is happening.
In a place that wasn’t supposed to be friendly territory, people turned out in force. Not just angry—but activated.
The media will tell you the fight is over. That nothing can be done. That Donold’s reign is inevitable.
But they are wrong.
BEHOLD! This is what a movement looks like.
The right don’t want us to believe in our own power.
They want us to think we’re alone.
We are not alone. And we are just getting started.
Now go forth, spread the memes, and remember: laughter is holy, but fixing the system is divine.
Love,
God
From the BBC: Nonviolent protests are twice as likely to succeed as armed conflicts – and those engaging a threshold of 3.5% of the population have never failed to bring about change.
Everyone show up for every protest and rally you can get to! We have to come out in force!