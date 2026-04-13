Letters from God

Letters from God

53 Comments

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Kathleen Polly's avatar
Kathleen Polly
3h

He would have to have a mind, in the first place to out of it! HE IS FUCKING DERANGED!

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Andrea Stoeckel's avatar
Andrea Stoeckel
3h

I have said this before and will say it every day until he is out of office. I had Memory Care patients when I was a nursing home administrator who were more cognitively with it that he is

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