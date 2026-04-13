Dear Humans,

Holy fucking shit, the president is out of his goddamn mind. In addition to posting a long, incoherent attack on Pope Leo yesterday…he also posted an AI image of himself as Jesus Christ!

IT’S BEEN ONE YEAR AND HE’S GONE FULL MESSIAH COMPLEX.

I MEAN…JESUS CHRIST! HE THINKS HE’S JESUS FUCKING CHRIST!

The President of the United States just attacked the Pope for not being MAGA, for being a liberal, for masking during Covid. and for not endorsing his many wars.

And lo, as if that wasn’t enough, then he literally posted an AI image of himself as Jesus Christ.

He appears to be magically healing a dying Jeffrey Epstein with his divine A.I. powers while white AI Americans watch in wonder.

In reality, Trump and the Republicans never did come up with a healthcare plan in 2 weeks.

Their actual healthcare plan is for them to have the best healthcare ever (for free, paid for by you) and for you to die.

Can you humans please 25th amendment him now?

Seriously, shouldn’t he be in prison? Or at least a mental hospital?

Impeach, remove, imprison. Can God get an amen?! Any other country would have removed him by now.

I talked to all the Founding Fathers yesterday and they ALL insisted the entire administration should be tarred and feathered. They also mentioned firing squads, stockades, firing him out of a cannon off the top of Trump tower, and having him eaten alive by hungry American Eagles. 🦅

They kept calling him a pedophile and saying Americans were cowards these days. I was like, holy shit, the Founding Fathers don’t fuck around!

I’ll see what Jesus has to say about it this afternoon when we go live at 2pm ET on thegodshow.com. I’m sure he’s gonna be fucking pissed.

Sorry for all the cursing today, humans. Things are crazy lately and God needed to vent.

Love,

God

PS - JD Vance once asked, “Did you even say thank you?” I’ll answer him now. Thank you, JD Vance! Great job, you unlikable asshole! Way to lose the election for the fascists! LOL 😂