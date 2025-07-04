Dear Humans,

The New York Times has once again reminded us who it serves, and it sure as hell isn’t the truth.

On the very day Congress codified fascism into law, the Times chose to publish Nazi-sourced opposition research against Zohran Mamdani, a Democratic socialist who wants to tax the billionaires, who just so happens to be winning the race for NYC mayor.

As it would turn out, their ‘source’ for this racist garbage was a eugenics-obsessed troll with a long history of white nationalist propaganda, already previously exposed by reporters at The Guardian, already boosted by Elon Musk, already widely known as a fascist.

The data itself came from a hacked college admissions archive, leaked over a decade ago and now revived by racist freaks.

But the NY Times, that great bastion of “objectivity,” didn’t mention any of that in the article.

Nope, they just ran the story and then silenced their own columnist Jamelle Bouie for telling the truth about where it came from.

They even made him delete his posts. Which is crazy, because the Internet obviously had screenshots.

The Old Gray Lady is a white supremacist.

The New York Times is publishing white nationalist talking points, sourced from a Nazi-aligned troll.

And they likely printed this racist trash at the behest of the White House itself. Because Donold has made it very clear that he desperately wants to deport Zohran Mamdani.

Corrupt politicians have failed us.

Corporate media has failed us.

This is why we need new leaders like Zohran, who actually challenges the billionaire fascists.

And this is why we need independent media, right here, right now, that calls out the lies instead of manufacturing them.

We must never, never, never give up.

What can we do to fight back? It depends on you. Everyone has their own rebellion. Personally, I’m right here and I’m working to build something huge with you.

So today, I’m offering you 20% off to Letters from God to keep this independent media operation growing.

Get 20% off for 1 year

This isn’t just a newsletter. It’s a protest.

Let them have their lies and cruelty.

We’ve got the truth and love.

I will never stop fighting for you.

We will win.

Love,

God