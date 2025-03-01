Dear Humans,

What transpired at Trump’s press conference with Zelenskyy was not merely embarrassing—nay, it was a national disgrace. And everyone knows it.

1. Trump Praises Putin, Attacks Zelenskyy

During a meeting meant to strengthen ties with Ukraine, Donold ‘Krasnov’ Trump instead demanded gratitude from Zelenskyy whilst mocking his country’s suffering.

Watch the full disaster unfold here:

Clearly this ambush was planned. Donold was flanked by an entire battalion of his vile goons. Russian state media was invited. They all took turns ganging up on Zelenskyy, who defended himself and his country valiantly.

2. Even Trump’s Own Supporters Are Furious

This was all so vile that even some of his own followers could not abide it.

A Trump supporter’s comment went viral, condemning the shameful manner in which Zelenskyy was treated, calling it “disrespectful” and reminding all that Ukraine did surrender its nuclear weapons in exchange for U.S. protection. .

Indeed, the entire world is united in disgust at what Donold and his gang of high school bullies did yesterday.

Even Michael Caine’s tweeted: “Trump, calm down.” Get his ass, Alfred!

The press conference was such an international humiliation that Liz Cheney called it a “surrender to a KGB war criminal.” Why is Trump so incredibly kind to Putin, yet so cruel unto Zelenskyy?

The answer is plain as the stars in the heavens: He desires Ukraine’s fall. He longs for Putin’s victory. He really is Krasnov. It sure doth explain what happened. God’s mind is blown.

If ever there was a moment to see that Trump doth not serve America’s interests, this was it. And if that were not clear before, lo, it is now.

3. God’s Final Word

Trump’s loyalty isn’t to democracy. It isn’t to the people. ’Tis to tyrants, to cruelty, and to whoever serveth his ego.

This was a betrayal most foul, but he shall not escape judgment. The people are watching. The reckoning cometh. And victory shall be ours.

4. Join God’s Rebellion

Humanity is at a crossroads. Donold Trump is coming for all of us who dare to oppose him. Every corporate media network, social media app, and billionaire has bent the knee to his fascist ambitions.

We're risking everything to stand against him and his goons, bringing truth and laughter to the fight.

"I need a laugh or I will go crazy. Plus, I support media not owned by any corporation. God is great." - Gina

"Heather Cox Richardson quoted you the other day, so I know God is for real! Yay, God! " - Caiside

"How are you able to make me laugh and inform me at the same time, with every post and podcast? I finally admitted I need to give you money because I read everything you post." — Nancy M

So if you’ve been waiting for a sign, this is it. To celebrate 9 months of smiting ignorance, we’re offering 20% off—but only until midnight tonight. Think of it as an investment in the forces of truth and satire.

Click here to claim your blessing and fight alongside us.

Get 20% off for 1 year

Now go forth and cause some righteous trouble.

Love,

God