Dear Humans,

The publicity stunt that Donold attempted on Sunday is backfiring in a hilarious way for the owner of that McDonald’s location!

The restaurant’s Yelp page is getting review bombed with dozens of 1-star reviews, and the trolling got so bad that Yelp decided to shut off new reviews from being posted!

SMITE!

“Fire that smelly old man cursing at the fryer,” said one customer, “Employees seemed extremely angry and confused like he didn't even really know where he was. I think I smelled shit.”

They added: “Fries still pretty good.”

Said Karen of Ambler, Pennsylvania:

“Customer service was a joke. Senile old man got bronzer on my fries, didn't wear gloves. Repeated himself several times, something about Ronald McDonald in the showers at the golf club? Idk.”

Christopher said to fellow Yelp users:

“The person who was at the drive through vaguely resembled someone who I saw on the news for being a convicted felon.. I was handed these disgusting French fries along with a burger from an older man who seems to be someone who bragged about how he's allowed to grab things.. ‘when you're an employee, they let you do it!!’ He exclaimed as he thrusted the bag in my face almost suggestively which made me feel very uncomfortable. He offered to pay me some hush money to keep this story quiet.”

Jae wrote:

“I noticed that they brought their Clown mascot back. It scared the kids (I wonder why).”

They also attached an image of the clown they saw at the McDonald’s.

Matt wrote about the danger of the guy working the drive-thru:

“I saw photos today of a known rapist working at their fast food counter. It's safe to assume any woman that visits that location is at risk of losing their life as the rotund rapist is on record attacking women's health.”

And That’s Not All…

As if that weren’t bad enough for this particular McDonalds, Newsweek is reporting that this exact location FAILED a recent health inspection (And this was before Trump got his greasy hands all over the place).

The Bucks County Health Department cited the McDonalds for a lack of handwashing by employees, hair restraints were not being worn, and some food was not being stored at the correct temperature. Further, there was heavy ice and frost build up in a freezer, which is not permitted.

I’m not remotely surprised that Trump’s team didn’t appropriately vet the McDonald’s location they planned to do the stunt at. It reminds me of the amount of research they put into booking an event at the Four Seasons in 2020.

And - Yep - There’s Even MORE Bad News….

As if the failed health inspection and thrusting themselves into the political spotlight wasn’t bad enough, here’s more bad news for McDonald’s. The CDC announced on Tuesday that there’s been an E.coli outbreak tied to McDonald’s Quarter Pounders, and one person has died so far as a result. The burgers are being pulled from the menu in four states as the CDC continues to investigate.

What would your Yelp review of that location be?

LOL…Let me know in the comments!

