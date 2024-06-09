We Ride At Dawn
The God Pod Weekly Recap (06.09.24)
GOD POD NEWS
Punxsutawney Phil Predicts 5 More Months of "What About Hunter Biden?"
I Image Of Trump Only Time He Will Ever Be Happy
Trump Lets Out Wicked Fart During Interview With Dr. Phil
Trump Begs the Supreme Court to Make His Penis Bigger
PODCAST
Which story or episode was your favorite this week? Let me know in the comments!
In case you missed it, here’s last week’s recap!
I loved the one about TFG losing his guns! I hadn't realized that until your post and I couldn't stop laughing🤣
Hi God 👋. I just found out that Flag Day is also the birthday of Donald Trump. Is this just coincidence or is this one of your incredible jokes 🤔.