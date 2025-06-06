Dear Humans,

And lo, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I shall fear no evil, because they are too busy tearing each other’s throats out online.

Verily, their relationship has blown up like a Cybertruck lightly tapped on the bumper. Let’s dive in.

The day started out with Elon blithely admitting to the world that he rigged the election for Donald Trump. That’s what I see here.

Then it escalated when President Taco posted back.

Elon fired back that he’s always been in favor of EV tax credits.

Then Elon, likely still hurting from the black eye Trump’s treasury douchebag Scott gave him last Friday, went for the jugular. That’s right, he told us what we’ve all known this entire time. Donald is a flagrant PEDOPHILE who hung out with Jeffrey Epstein.

Donald, not wanting to respond to the pedophile allegations and thus give them more attention, instead threatened to terminate all of Elon’s government contracts.

Elon responded that Trump should be impeached! Holy mother of fuck!

Trump, clearly getting his ass handed to him, tried to calm things down by lying to Elon that his bill will cut costs.

Elon responds by saying that “The Trump Tariffs will cause a recession in the second half of this year.” That’s right, he called them ‘Trump Tariffs.’

Finally, Elon followed up by reposting the famous video of Donald Trump partying with Jeffrey Epstein and young girls.

HOLY SHIT! Thou shalt release the Epstein List!

But wait, there’s more! Kanye West cried.

Alex Jones cried too!

BAHAHAHA! I am trying to help, you evil bastard.

Nothing will help more than when all of you disgusting, amoral, vile fascists are defeated and your power broken forever.

The wonderful thing about this Elon and Donald fight is that it’s escalating by the hour. Soon Elon will post that Donald wears a wig. By midnight Donald will threaten Elon with deportation.

Wait, Steve Bannon is already suggesting Trump deport Elon! As of this writing, Trump has not posted this yet, but God is ready.

By 2am Musk will have posted proof that he hacked the election.

This is not a distraction from other things!

Elon said Donald is a pedophile.

LET GOD BE CLEAR. There is NO coming back from that. This battle is real. And it is devastating for the right wing.

REJOICE IN THE LAMENTATIONS OF THINE ENEMIES!!!

May they all destroy each other and rot in hell!

SMITE!!!

This is more than just a pissing match between two billionaires. It’s a sign the right is eating itself alive. And every crack in their fragile alliance is a win for us.

