Letters from God

Letters from God

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God
30mEdited

Epstein investigator Ellie Leonard will join God and Jesus today at 2pm EST to discuss all the latest developments.

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P J Johnston's avatar
P J Johnston
42m

God you are correct, this is horrible stuff. Especially if they do nothing about. It's like the Talking Heads song "say things once, why say them again." But they are all men and most likely don't give a crap and more time and money to blow. SMITE them all God.

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