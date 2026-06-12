Dear Humans,

Lo. the Epstein class must be put in prison. SMITE THEM!

All of them. The billionaires. The fixers. The lawyers. The politicians. The media cowards. Todd Blanche. JD Vance. Everyone.

And let me tell you why.

Before we get into it. bless the little heart on this post so the Epstein class billionaires accidentally show it to many more people.

Jo Jo from Jerz hit the nail on the head with this post.

She’s absolutely right. This scandal should be the biggest story in the world right now.

TO RECAP:

Journalists Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan released a bombshell report yesterday which revealed that Trump’s cabinet has been holding secret meetings in the situation room (without Trump) to discuss the Epstein files. NOTE: The situation room is to be used for war, okay? It’s for operations. It’s not supposed to be used for discussing whether or not the president is or isn’t a pedophile (he is) and what to do (or not do) about it. Although admittedly, that is quite a ‘situation.’ CONTENT WARNING: One of the things they discussed in the situation room were allegations that Donald Trump mutilated a child’s nipples while raping her.

"Recall ive told you ,, — i have met some very bad people ,, none as bad as trump. not one decent cell in his body.. so yes- dangerous." - Jeffery Epstein

Trump’s inner circle fought with each other, they worried about the Epstein files, and ultimately all did nothing but continue to defend Trump.

It’s absolutely disgusting and absolutely not surprising. They are all complicit and corrupt cowards.

We already knew that there are credible allegations of Trump raping a 13-year-old child who responded by biting the shit out of his dick.

In fact, as God remembers it, the very same week that former AG Pam Bondi released these allegations on the DOJ website, Trump suddenly attacked Iran. This was only a few months ago.

AND NOW WE KNOW that his inner circle were so worried that they discussed these very concerning allegations in the situation room.

If they can discuss it there, are we allowed to discuss it on the Internet now? Is that ok? Or will the algorithm find ways to shut it all down?

The Epstein Class must be put in prison.

They steal every last penny. They rape children. They send soldiers to die so they can profit off betting on war.

Donald Trump lied about it for years and now we know he flew on his plane EIGHT TIMES.

Elon Musk wanted to go to Epstein’s “wildest party” on his island.

Now Elon has an AI machine that churns out 6,000 sexual deepfakes an hour. And he has rockets so he can send pedos to outer space.

All of the billionaires who partied with Epstein need to have all of their assets seized and be put in prison.

I’M SERIOUS! THIS MUST HAPPEN! WE MUST LIVE TO SEE THIS HAPPEN.

And if by chance this possible future seems impossible to you, dear reader, it is only because the Epstein Class owns the media and every major corporation.

They do everything they can to program you everyday of your life to believe that good things are impossible, and their infinite wealth and legal invulnerability are inevitable.

Will the media continue to ignore the allegations? Of course they will. The Epstein Class says so.

In fact, as of this writing, the media is extremely busy working to help Elon Musk become the world’s first trillionaire by hyping up SpaceX’s IPO.

And they’re also still laser-focused on scolding California for counting votes.

I don’t know about you, but I am so tired of their bullshit obfuscations and distractions.

The Epstein Class has to go.

THOU SHALT LOCK THESE CRIMINALS THE FUCK UP.

THOU SHALT SEIZE THEIR FUCKING ASSETS.

Thou shalt give their money back to the people.

Most sincerely,

God

PS - I hate this part. But I have to.

We are massively outgunned. The right wing propaganda machine is running 24/7. All I’ve got is you.

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LET’S GO!