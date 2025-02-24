Letters from God

Letters from God

Lisa Ferrara
Feb 24, 2025Edited

Ah, yes. Nothing screams “functional democracy” like an unelected billionaire issuing weekend ultimatums to federal employees like he’s some kind of dystopian monarch on a bad ketamine bender. Here we are, watching a grown man who looks like a Botoxed Easter Island head attempt to fire NASA scientists, military personnel, and IRS accountants via a weekend email like it’s a goddamn startup pivot meeting and not, you know, the literal foundation of America’s functional institutions.

THIS IS CORPORATE TERRORISM. Arrest and deport that Nazi fucker NOW.

Christie sebo
Feb 24, 2025

This is the most remarkable case of be careful what you wish for since the dawn of time.

