Dear Humans,

Verily, I bring thee tidings of glory and schadenfreude. Let us bear witness.

1. The Eagles Snub Trump Again

The Philadelphia Eagles will once again elect to skip meeting Donold after winning the Super Bowl, probably because he’s an evil piece of shit.

In 2018, after their Super Bowl win, most of the team refused to attend his photo-op. Trump, in a fit of wounded ego, rescinded the invitation altogether.

This time around, the Eagles didn’t even give him the chance. No discussion. No debate. Just silence.

Well done, Eagles!

2. MAGA = Morons Are Getting Axed

A MAGA voter who backed Trump three times is now begging him to stop Elon from ruining his life.

Another 3x Trump voter says her daughter lost her job thanks to DOGE.

Meanwhile, a GOP congressman got absolutely reamed at a town hall by his own voters for supporting these mass firings.

One woman shouted that her husband had lost his job thanks to the Trump administration’s cuts, and McCormick could only mumble his way through a non-answer.

They wanted a billionaire to run the government. Now a billionaire is running them the fuck out of it.

3. The Rebellion Report

At Yosemite National Park, workers sent a clear distress signal—an upside-down American flag hanging from El Capitan. One protester, park mechanic Gavin Carpenter, said it best:

"We’re watching the parks fall apart, and there’s nothing we can do."

This isn’t an isolated act. Park workers across the country are resisting as Trump’s cuts decimate public lands.

Bernie Sanders is packing town halls—even in deep red districts. More than 3,400 people showed up in Omaha, Nebraska, to hear him speak.

The people showing up aren’t just lifelong progressives. They’re furious voters—many of whom backed Trump—who now realize they’ve been conned.

4. God's Final Word

Bernie said it best:

"This problem will not be solved in Washington. It will be solved when millions of people stand up and demand change."

So stand up. Share the truth. Show up at town halls. Organize. Strike. Boycott. Flood their phone lines. Mock them relentlessly. Make them afraid of the people they’ve screwed over.

In short…SMITE!

5. Join God's Rebellion

Humanity is at a crossroads. Donold Trump is coming for all of us who dare to oppose him. Every corporate media network, social media app, and billionaire has bent the knee to his fascist ambitions.

We’re risking everything to stand against him and his goons, bringing truth and laughter to the fight. Your support doesn’t just keep this radical leftist podcast alive—it’s a stand for resistance, survival, and the freedom to call out miserable pricks like him.

"I need a laugh or I will go crazy. Plus, I support media not owned by any corporation. God is great." - Gina

"Heather Cox Richardson quoted you the other day, so I know God is for real! Yay, God! " - Caiside

"How are you able to make me laugh and inform me at the same time, with every post and podcast? I finally admitted I need to give you money because I read everything you post." — Nancy M

So if you've been waiting for a sign, this is it. To celebrate 9 months of smiting ignorance, we're offering 20% off—but only until midnight tonight. Think of it as an investment in the forces of truth and satire.

Click here to claim your blessing and fight alongside us.

Now go forth and cause some righteous trouble.

Love,

God