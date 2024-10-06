GETTY IMAGES / GOD

Dearest Humans,

BEHOLD! Donald returned to Butler, Pennsylvania today to hold a rally and this time he brought along Elon Musk. When reflecting on what occurred there the last time he was there, and all the questions left unanswered, my mind dredged up that old cliché:

“the criminal always returns to the scene of the crime.”

This is something that is largely true. Let’s review some of the questions left unanswered from the alleged attempt of his life back in July:

What was the shooter’s motivation again?

Was his ear grazed by a bullet or was it glass?

How did Donald’s ear cartilage grow back in a week? Because Evander Holyfield’s ear still hasn’t grown back and it’s been over 20 years.

Then there’s a lot of stuff about it that just seems…off. But hey, maybe people are wrong in thinking it’s staged, right? Why are people so suspicious??

Consider that we know that:

Donald was willing to break every law to steal the last election

He has to become president to avoid going to prison

It took place in the one state he HAS to win

He has a history of putting his own re-election interests ahead of the lives of others, such as when he downplayed the pandemic

The ‘attempt’ took place right before the Republican Convention

He lies about literally everything

But God…a guy died! A firefighter! Yes, and they honored him today not with a moment of silence, but by playing ‘Ave Maria’ and squeezing every last ounce of emotional drama out of it.

Oh, and Donald keeps making jokes about the death of that firefighter, Mr. Corey Comperatore. According to a Friday report by The Guardian, Donald made a joke at a private fundraiser, the same joke he made during a campaign event in Pennsylvania in late July.

In a recording from an Aug. 10 dinner event in Aspen, Colorado, the former president said: “So they’re going to get millions of dollars but the woman, the wife, this beautiful woman, I handed her the cheque – we handed her the cheque – and she said, ‘This is so nice, and I appreciate it, but I’d much rather have my husband.’ Now, I know some of the women in this room wouldn’t say the same.” He reportedly added: “I know at least four couples. ... At least four couples here would have been thrilled, actually.”

What kind of sick bastard would make a joke, ANY JOKE, about a murdered husband and father who supported you?

Donald. Donald would.

It’s also something the criminal behind it might do. You see, Donald has shown a pattern of taking glee in committing crimes and getting away with them. He revels in his work.

I am not one to ever believe in conspiracy theories. But something about this stinks to high Heaven. I’m not saying I have the proof.

I’m just saying that he will do anything to win and is not to be trusted. It’s just all way too convenient for him.

If and when it comes out that Donald faked his own assassination attempt to try to win the election and sacrificed one of his own just to make it look real, will his cult members even care?

