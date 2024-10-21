From our vantage point up here in Heaven, it seems like most humans hate Ted Cruz. One of many examples why he sucks: This is the guy who took a vacation to Mexico when his home state was facing a horrific winter storm that left over 200 people dead.

Somehow, there are enough Republicans who actually like the guy, and he’s remained a Senator for 11 years.

But I’m here to deliver good news: A big name in his own state has announced they’re against him! An excellent smite went down today when the Dallas Morning News, the largest newspaper in the state of Texas, announced its endorsement of Democrat Colin Allred over Republican Senator Ted Cruz in the 2024 Senate race.

The paper criticized Cruz for his divisive actions and opposition to bipartisan legislation, such as infrastructure and gun safety reforms. The paper said that Allred, on the other hand, was more inclined to bridge political divides. Behold a sample of what they had to say:

Cruz had the opportunity to support a step toward a solution with the bipartisan Lankford-Sinema bill that would have provided massive resources for border security. He refused, calling the bill a “steaming pile of crap.” Allred voted in favor of it, recognizing it as an imperfect but necessary step forward. Similarly, Cruz could have supported the bipartisan CHIPs and Science Act to boost onshore microchip production. Building chips here is vital to American security because Taiwan, where most chips are produced, is vulnerable to Chinese aggression. But on this important matter, Cruz voted no. Allred voted yes. Cruz, 53, could have supported the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to help rebuild our country. Sixteen Republican senators joined in supporting that act. But Cruz refused. In the House, Allred joined with Republicans and Democrats in voting yes. Cruz could have supported the peaceful transfer of power in the 2020 presidential election. He instead was the first senator to rise in objection to certifying the electoral vote and one of just six to do so. His actions were a catalyst for what became one of the worst days in our nation’s history.

This is BAD news for Cruz, because polls have already showed he’s in a tight race against Allred. In fact, polls show that they’re neck and neck within the margin of error.

Cruz and Allred had a televised debate last week, and there were several cringe-worthy moments for the former. Check out highlights in our previous story:

Add to the mix the fact that Cruz BARELY squeezed out a win against Beto O’Rourke in 2018, and what you have is a stressful situation for the Texas Senator.

Early voting began today in Texas, and as you can see from this local news report, people arrived up to 90 minutes before polls opened to be some of the first people to cast their vote! We love to see it!

Flipping a Senate seat blue in TEXAS of all places would be an incredible smite by American Humans. We here in Heaven fully endorse this idea and encourage you to make it happen, Texans!

And bless you, Dallas Morning News! Can I get an amen??

