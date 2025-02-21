Dear Humans,

👇 Look what just happened. 👇

The Associated Press is suing Trump after his administration banned their reporters from press events for refusing to play along with his latest propaganda stunt.

Why? Because the AP wouldn’t call the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America. That’s it. That’s the crime. The Supreme Orange Overlord decreed that a body of water needed a patriotism upgrade, and when the AP dared to stick with facts, they got blacklisted.

This isn’t about a name change—it’s about total control. If they can dictate what journalists call the ocean, they can dictate what you call reality itself.

First, it’s “Gulf of America.”

Next, it’s “Trump won.”

Then it’s “You don’t have rights anymore.”

The AP is fighting back, filing a lawsuit that lays it out plainly: Retaliating against journalists for reporting the truth is a direct attack on the First Amendment.

“The press and all people in the United States have the right to choose their own words and not be retaliated against by the government,” the AP said in its lawsuit. “This targeted attack on the AP’s editorial independence and ability to gather and report the news strikes at the very core of the First Amendment,” the news agency said. “This court should remedy it immediately.”

If they can do this to the AP, they can do it to anyone. And they will.

We are working around the clock to fight the forces of authoritarianism, censorship, and global fascism. This movement will not stop. We will not be silenced.

Love,

God