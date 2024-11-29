Letters from God

Letters from God

58 Comments

User's avatar
Mike Morilak's avatar
Mike Morilak
Nov 29, 2024

The left's greatest Fear? I don't think so.

I'll bet the ladies are lined up for this bigoted bully who chews tobacco and smells like fish.

Reply
Share
Janet's avatar
Janet
Nov 29, 2024

Oh my Lord. You made me roar with laughter. Thanks be to God.

Reply
Share
56 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture