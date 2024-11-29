Dearest Humans,

Yesterday, the USA celebrated Thanksgiving. For most of you, it was a day to eat, relax, and argue over pie rankings.

But if you’re a fucking weirdo—like JD Vance—it was a chance to humiliate yourself online.

Vice-president-elect JD Vance posted an image of himself playing Trump’s wife, complete with a wildly misleading electoral map. This is beyond parody, so I offer you my reaction in gif form.

Let us ponder the mystery:

Is JD declaring himself Trump’s new First Lady?

Is this a subtle admission that he slobs Don’s knob while YMCA plays in the background?

Just asking questions!

Also, let’s talk about that electoral map MAGA loves so much. It’s the same distorted nonsense they always post, pretending empty fields count as voters. Truly pathetic.

IMPORTANT REMINDER:

For his part, Donald marked Thanksgiving with his usual angry, divisive rant… as he always does on major holidays. Or on any random day. He won the election, yet he’s still miserable—and honestly, I quite enjoy that.

I don’t believe a conman rapist should be president.

I don’t believe a pedophile should be attorney general, or even nominated.

If that makes me a ‘radical left lunatic,’ then so be it.

Personally, when I think of a lunatic, I think of Donald. He's the poster boy for lunacy.

Verily, if Donald is not a raving lunatic, then nobody is. Speaking of lunatics, look at what this random Trump supporter decided to post on Thanksgiving.

This Is God Reading That Post:

Not sure where to begin with this ‘alpha male,’ but a few items stick out.

This proud bigot says he’s 6’4” but he notably doesn’t include his weight. Suspicious! Who leaves that out? LOL.

He brags about boating and fishing—as if liberals hate fish? LMAO.

And his love for chewing tobacco and Costco? WHO CARES. LMFAO.

Love,

God