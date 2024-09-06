Letters from God

Letters from God

53 Comments

User's avatar
Janis Nixon's avatar
Janis Nixon
Sep 6, 2024

I'm not an American so I really don't have a horse in this race, but I truly wish the best of all possible outcomes for my US friends and relatives.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Lisa D. Schoenwetter's avatar
Lisa D. Schoenwetter
Sep 6, 2024

I support you because you’re so very funny! And, for what it’s worth, I’m a retired pastor and I find your theology very deep!

Reply
Share
51 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture