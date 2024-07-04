Letters from God

Letters from God

Jul 5, 2024

Thank you, Dearest God, Jesus and your POD… you’ve given this old lady a WONDERFULLY ZEN PEN in which to rest my bones and share my thoughts with people who aren’t bitching about “illegals” or the “transgender takeover.”

I WISH ALL OF US A HAPPY, PEACEFUL and BLUEEE 4th of JULY!!!💙💙💙💙🎆🎇 (and may a lightning bolt strike Trump’s golf cart 😉🤣)

Jul 4, 2024

I am divine.

