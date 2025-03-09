Dear Humans,

BEHOLD…the people have risen! Protesters have swarmed Tesla dealerships across the USA, shutting them down. In Manhattan, six were arrested inside the showroom.

📽️ Behold the righteous chaos:

Bless these heroes of the rebellion!

“HEY HEY! HO HO! ELON MUSK HAS GOT TO GO!

Elon Musk has gone too far and the American people are fighting back.

This is ONLY the beginning.

Thou shalt destroy Tesla sales.

Thou shalt put a massive me-damn dent in his fortune.

Thou shalt deport that seig-heiling, bootlicking fascist from thine shores.

Right now, you have a chance to help build God's rebellious, blasphemous, and unapologetically leftist network. We need your support to keep growing, to keep fighting, and to keep exposing these bastards.

Now go forth, spread the memes, and remember: laughter is holy, but fixing the system is divine.

Love,

God