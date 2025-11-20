Dear Humans,

Lo, Temu Jigsaw Laura Loomer has finally looked up from her hate posting and realized the GOP is crawling with Nazis.

A breakthrough so obvious it belongs in the Smithsonian’s “No Shit, Sherlock” exhibit.

This is the same woman who’s spent years working shoulder to shoulder with every fascist she could find.

Did she forget when Donald “Piggy” Trump welcomed Nick Fuentes into the White House for dinner like he was the Crown Prince of Basement Nazis? That was during President Piggy’s first term.

She not only voted for this, she led the way at every turn.

At this point, the leopards are so stuffed, they’re gonna explode like Mr. Creosote in Monty Python’s Meaning of Life.

Loomer’s panicking.

Ben Shapiro’s panicking.

Mark Levin’s panicking.

It’s an absolute buffet of Jewish conservative influencers realizing, in real time, “Oh God, we’re surrounded by the same extremist Nazis who’ve been using us for years.”

The New York Young Republicans were literally exposed running a Nazi group chat with Hitler memes and violent slurs this summer.

Not teens. Not college kids, as JD Vance called them. These were grown Republican operatives. People over thirty. People who’d worked in New York GOP politics for years.

The truth is simple.

They didn’t stumble into a Nazi problem.

They created it.

They fed it.

They defended it.

People like Loomer and Shapiro sat down at the lunch table with the Nazis for years. Now the Nazis are coming after them and they want to act surprised.

THOU SHALT NOT BE A NAZI!

And thou shalt also not be surprised that the GOP is filled with Nazis!

The GOP has been the home for Nazis, rapists, racists and Russian spies for a long time now.

The good news is that Donald is STILL a cornered-rat lame-duck demented-piggy and MAGA is splintering in half right before our eyes.

Their reign of terror is coming to an end. Our time is at hand. Dems are going to take back the House and impeach Donold again.

History will remember him and his cult for the monsters they are.

Tha good people of this Earth refuse to take it anymore. People are rising up and defending truth and love however they can.

People like me.

People like you!

Keep going, Humans!

You’re doing the Lord’s work.

Love,

God

