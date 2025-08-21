Dear Humans,

Corporate media says he’s “stepping down,” but we all know the truth. Target’s CEO got fired just 7 months after going full MAGA.

SMITE!

1. The Target CEO FAFO

Target CEO Brian Cornell thought he was playing the game. He donated $1 million to Trump’s inauguration, axed Target’s DEI programs, and figured the MAGA morons would make him a hero and start shopping at Target.

Whoops! He fucked around and found out…that he got fired.

Brian Cornell didn’t “choose” to leave. He was pushed down the stairs after Target’s sales collapsed 21 percent!!! This happened directly because the left started boycotting Target after Cornell killed DEI to please Trump.

Customers walked, churches organized against Target, and the board panicked as billions evaporated. So they let him “resign” with “dignity” to hide the real story from view: that the people just united and defeated a right wing billionaire CEO.

Verily, it’s like you all got together and threw a football directly into his nuts.

Right on target.

2. The Rebellion Gets Results

This wasn’t luck. This is what happens when people fight back.

It was ordinary people, Black churches, activists, and pissed-off shoppers who decided not to give their money to a company that spat on their values. They organized, they stayed loud, and they hit Target where it hurts.

The billionaires don’t want you to know you have this much power…BUT YOU DO. Together, we are mighty.

Cornell’s firing is far more than corporate drama. It is proof that collective action works, that solidarity works, that your everyday small choices can add up to something enormous.

When we move together, even billionaires have to bow. That is the story they try to bury…but it is the true and hopeful story we must keep telling.

3. Join the Rebellion

Humanity is at a crossroads. Donold Trump is coming for all of us who dare to oppose him. Every corporate media network, social media app, and billionaire has bent the knee to his fascist ambitions.

We’re risking everything to stand against him and his goons, bringing truth and laughter to the fight. Your support doesn’t just keep this radical leftist network alive—it’s a stand for rebellion, survival, and the freedom to call out miserable pricks like him.

But here’s the thing…only a very small percentage of readers actually support this work financially. If even a few more stepped up, we could push back even harder against these fascist psychopaths. We could expand our team. Widen the blast radius. We could take the fight into other realms.

We’ve built something real. Something that matters.

The truth still lives here. The fire still burns. And we are not alone.

Love,

God