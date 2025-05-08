Dear Humans,

His name is Ken. He’s 98. He crushed fascists back when they wore swastikas and screamed in German. Now they wear red hats and grunt in moron, so Ken got his Sherman tank out to send a message.

1. The Smite

The stunt was organized by Led By Donkeys, a brilliant British satire squad. They handed the wheel to Ken, who then drove a damn tank over a Tesla with a license plate that said ‘FASCISM.’

Before crushing the Tesla with his vintage WW2-era Sherman Tank, Ken spoke the truth:

“I’m old enough to have seen fascism the first time around. Now it’s coming back. Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, is using his immense power to support the far-right in Europe, and his money comes from Tesla cars. Well, I’ve got this message for Mr. Musk. We’ve crushed fascism before, and we’ll crush it again. Let’s go.”

Bless you, Ken! Let’s go, indeed!

SMITE!

2. But Guess Who Got Angry?

Naturally, the worst people alive saw this and started crying. Not about fascism. Not about democracy. They wept for the Tesla.

Thou shalt not pretend you care about the environment when you support all these Crypto-Bitcoin schemers. Is that good for the environment? No.

These cretins never argue in good faith. They’re just mad they’re being called out for what they are — bootlicking fascists.

3. God’s Final Word

This isn’t about one car or one evil billionaire. It’s about fascism — REAL FASCISM — rising again in broad daylight while half the world pretends it’s just politics.

Ken is 98. He already fought this war ONCE.

He’s not doing it again because it’s fun. He’s doing it because too many people forgot how it ends.

And that, my children, is why I will never stop fighting.

For the truth. For the future.

Because like Ken, I refuse to let these evil pricks win.

LET’S GO.

