Lo, President Epstein was at Dover Air Force Base Saturday for the dignified transfer of the six United States service members HE GOT KILLED in Kuwait, and I shit you not, he was wearing a fucking gold Trump baseball cap.

Remember when he called fallen soldiers “suckers and losers”?

That was according to his own Chief of Staff, General John Kelly.

God remembers.

While Droopy Mouth Donald just stood there, totally oblivious because he’s a psychopath, his ‘wife’ and sycophants looked quite troubled indeed.

These look like people who somehow only now just realized that they’re going to burn in hell for all eternity.

This vile, disgusting prick Donald Trump can’t even fake it.

He simply cannot hide his utter contempt for American soldiers.

No one hates the troops more than Donald.

Not Russia, not Iran, not Al Qaeda. It’s Donald. It’s not even close.

What kind of vile, evil asshole refuses to remove his baseball cap for the fallen?

TAKE YOUR DAMN HAT OFF! WE ALL KNOW YOU’RE BALD!

I’m disgusted, humans.

I’ve had it!

God

