Dear Humans,

President Taco posted a 600-word rant about his tariffs being ruled against, judges, and Leonard Leo last night. It was truly fowl. In this piece God shall go through line by line and smite this chickenshit.

1. “Where did these judges come from?”

“The U.S. Court of International Trade incredibly ruled against the United States of America on desperately needed Tariffs” - Taco Supreme Leader

Yes, verily, ‘twas awesome. God went to bed that night and slept for 12 hours. Then the next day, the guy who hates due process got it stayed on appeal. It’s going to end up in the Supreme Court. And while we might think that is a bad thing, it’s clear from the rest of Taco Loco’s post that he’s worried.

Where do these initial three Judges come from? How is it possible for them to have potentially done such damage to the United States of America? Is it purely a hatred of “TRUMP? What other reason could it be?” - Taco Supreme Leader

Let God help. They were appointed by you or your pals. This is your fucking bench, dingus. You packed it. You cheered it. And now you’re shocked they follow the Constitution? The very idea that courts can block authoritarian power grabs is literally their fucking job.

2. “He openly brags about how he controls judges”

“I did so, openly and freely, but then realized that they were under the thumb of a real “sleazebag” named Leonard Leo, a bad person who, in his own way, probably hates America, and obviously has his own separate ambitions. He openly brags how he controls Judges, and even Justices of the United States Supreme Court — I hope that is not so, and don’t believe it is!” - Taco Supreme Leader

Is the big chicken so worried the Supreme Court will rule against his crazy tariffs that he’s trying to pit them against Leonard Leo? Something definitely smells like the taco shits here.

“I hope that is not so” he says. I believe this is mobster code for saying he will release whatever HEINOUS blackmail he has on his corrupt justices if they don’t all vote his way.

He goes on and on, God won’t bore you with the rest of his insane ramblings.

3. God’s Final Word

If there is any justice left in the universe, the Supreme Court shall rule against Donold Taco’s cruel import taxes on Americans.

If his corrupt and crazy conduct has proven anything, it is that no one lunatic should have the unilateral power to levy tariffs. Without that power, his reign of terror will be greatly weakened.

For now, just reflect on the fact that Taco Supreme Leader is worried!

And that is a very good thing!

Love,

God