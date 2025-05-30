Letters from God

Letters from God

53 Comments

User's avatar
Christie sebo's avatar
Christie sebo
May 30, 2025

How can one single human being possess, or rather not possess any redeeming qualities whatsoever? I say, Up your nose with a rubber hose. And I have no idea what that means. It just feels like an appropriate sentiment for the moment. Thanks God for being here on our side.

Reply
Share
8 replies
Katharine Hill's avatar
Katharine Hill
May 30, 2025

Now I know why my darling Mum used to say “God give me strength” when life was rough. You not only give me that but laughter too!

Reply
Share
51 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture