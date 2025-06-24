Dear Humans,

Stupid Donold thought he could bomb his way to peace. It didn’t work.

He ended up bombing dirt and begging Iran not to hit back. Stupid Donold bungled the whole operation.

1. Somehow, Iran Knew

JD Vance basically admitted it yesterday: Stupid Donold warned Iran before the strikes with his nonstop stupid posts.

Iran then moved the enriched uranium, the very thing stupid Donold was supposed to be targeting.

So what did stupid Donold bomb?

Empty buildings. Concrete. Maybe a goat.

And then he got online and called it “historic.”

2. What A Farce!

Yesterday stupid Donold was pounding his chest triumphantly on LieSocial about how well his big bombing went.

Stupid Donold, stop saying ‘GOD BLESS YOU,’ okay? You are the worst. Keep God’s name out your mouth.

So then stupid Donold demanded no one break his alleged ceasefire. Pretty please?

“THE CEASEFIRE IS NOW IN EFFECT. PLEASE DO NOT VIOLATE IT!”

Stupid Donold started a war and then said ‘please.’ JESUS CHRIST! FFS, PEOPLE!!

Well anyway, Iran responded by launching missiles at Israel right after the alleged cease-fire was supposed to have gone into effect.

That’s not peace. That’s war.

But don’t worry everyone, because stupid Donold made this pockmarked 22-year-old intern and former grocery clerk Tommy Fugate the head of the homeland security department that oversees terrorism prevention.

3. Markets Knew It Was Bullshit

Oil traders took one look at stupid Donold’s “mission accomplished” routine and bailed. Crude oil dropped over 7% and kept sinking the next day.

So then stupid Donold panicked and begged the world not to let oil prices go down.

4. Never Give Up

Stupid Donold lies.

He doesn’t care who dies.

He used the US military as a distraction because no one showed up to his birthday parade.

He thinks no one will notice that his polls are cratering.

But we’re still here. And we see it all.

He wants a world where facts don’t matter.

He wants the death of truth.

But we want a world where honesty matters. Where lies get mocked. Where laughter is divine again.

You just have to keep going.

Keep shouting. Keep showing up.

Because this is what makes them afraid:

The truth.

The laughter.

And all of us refusing to give up.

Bless everyone who does their little part to fight back. Together we are mighty!

Before you go, I need to say something important.

This part isn’t a joke. It’s about survival.

