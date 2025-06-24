Letters from God

Letters from God

66 Comments

User's avatar
HI2thDoc's avatar
HI2thDoc
Jun 24, 2025

He is the living embodiment of Waste, Fraud, and Abuse.

Reply
Share
2 replies
@lms12311's avatar
@lms12311
Jun 24, 2025

This is spot-on. Thank you so much for posting this update as the media is touting this as a “White House Win.” I keep waiting for somebody to invoke the 25th Amendment, but then we’d get the 🛋️🍆💦 and he’s likely to do something even more heinous.

Reply
Share
6 replies
64 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture