Dear Humans,

Nothing terrifies a Republican more than facing their own voters. When actual people show up to hold them accountable, they run for their lives.

Lately, it's been happening a lot. From town halls to ski resorts, GOP politicians are literally fleeing the people. Let us review.

1. Running as a Republican (Away)

Across the country, Republicans are running for the exits the moment real questions start flying.

🔥 Kansas Senator Roger Marshall Runs From Veterans – Marshall held a rural town hall expecting softball questions. Instead, his own voters confronted him about Trump’s VA cuts and mass firings under the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). His response? He fled the room mid-question. SMITE!

Share

🔥 JD Vance Hunted Off His Ski Vacation – The Trump VP hopeful tried to enjoy a peaceful ski trip in Vermont, but hundreds of pro-Ukraine protesters had other plans. Chanting "Go ski in Russia!" they chased Vance off the slopes, forcing him to relocate to an undisclosed location. SMITE!

🔥 Rep. Diana Harshbarger Gets Roasted by Her Own Voters – She confidently declared that "there’s been a mandate for the president from the American people." The crowd immediately shouted back "NO!!" in unison, shutting her down instantly. SMITE!

🔥 Texas Rep. Keith Self Owns Himself – In deep-red Texas, Self tried to calm an audience furious over federal cuts and layoffs. Instead, they booed him and chanted "Do your job!" SMITE!

2. God's Final Word

Lo, they did sow the wind with lies, greed, and cruelty, believing the people too weary to rise. But the people have awakened, and they bring not silence, but a storm.

For when thou taketh food from the hungry, benefits from the veterans, and wages from the worker, thou shalt not find refuge among thine own. Thy lies have failed, and thy power doth crumble.

The people are watching. The people are rising. The people are done waiting.

Thus sayeth the Lord: They have fucked around, and now they shall assuredly find out.

Love,

God