Dear Humans,

God watched the new episode of South Park last night.

And lo, it was so good.

They exposed ICE.

They showed how ICE is offering $150k cash in exchange for hunting down innocent people.

Kristi Noem’s botox-filled face kept sliding off her head and trying to escape. And she can’t stop shooting dogs.

They humiliated JD Vance,

At one point, Vance volunteers to rub baby oil on Satan’s ass.

God died laughing.

And on yeah, they showed what goes on inside Mar-A-Lago’s massage parlors.

Very young girls. Very old men. Very clear implications.

The Epstein files ain’t going away.

God highly recommends. I give this episode 10/10 crucifixes.

Bless you, South Park!

Love,

God