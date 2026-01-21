Dear Humans,

Before we begin, I want to apologize.

I know many of you experienced confusion and emotional whiplash last night. You saw the headlines. President Epstein’s plane had turned around on the way to Davos. The emergency lights were on. The livestream cut out.

For a few brief and glorious moments, hope surged. We dared to dream. Maybe this was it. Maybe the dementia, the stress, the diet, the indictments…something…had finally done its job.

But it hadn’t. And I’m sorry for the false alarm. And I am so deeply sorry it hasn’t happened yet. That’s on God. But one of these mornings, it will.

1. I’m Sorry.

When Air Force One turned around mid-flight last night, I genuinely thought it was happening. I was watching in real time. The stars were aligning. I got excited.

I let Myself believe. And so did you.

It was not my intention to mislead you. I take full responsibility for you continuing to have hope in the happy fact that all dictators die someday.

I am so sorry.

You saw the flashing lights, the silence from the press pool, the broken livestream…but sadly those were only unfortunate coincidences. I understand how they may have given the impression that divine justice was finally being served. I know how badly you all want this, for I do read your prayers.

I’ve texted Death. Repeatedly. But she’s not responding to My texts!!! I’ve been holy ghosted.

At this point, I suspect Death may be compromised. Possibly a lifelong Republican. If true, I will replace Death with a more suitable progressive candidate immediately.

In the meantime, I want to reiterate that President Pedophile Protector will absolutely go to Hell when his time comes. His ‘special place’ is ready and waiting. It includes a dirt-plated cell with an old TV that only plays footage of Obama receiving the Nobel Peace Prize on an infinite loop.

I am just so deeply sorry.

But I am committed to justice.

And I hear you.

Fear not, for his time will come.

Thank you for your patience during this difficult time.

Bless you, humans.

Love,

God