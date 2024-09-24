Letters from God

Letters from God

37 Comments

User's avatar
JP's avatar
JP
Sep 24, 2024

Trump's comically misnamed: "Truth Social" has no assets, almost no revenue, few users, huge losses. Its market value depends totally on the idea that if Trump is elected, he'll do whatever he wants. Now it's more & more obvious that he is LOSING, the price is going to ZERO! 😂

Imagine wearing these kinds of t-shirts in a red state 👇 🤣

teespring.com/stores/libtees-2

Reply
Share
3 replies
All the Socials & Socios's avatar
All the Socials & Socios
Sep 24, 2024

I think the collapse of “Truth” Social’s stock price is the start of another classic grift.

My thought is that it is a function of Trump manipulating the value of the company so he can do a massive buyback to bump up his holding in the company, then manipulate the share price upward again by coming out with some bogus announcement of a massive “breakthrough” at some point in the future.

I know, it sounds far-fetched and bizarre, but I seriously wouldn’t put it past him.

He is a serial grifter, after all.

Reply
Share
2 replies
35 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture