SMITE! The Stock Market is UP but Donald's Stock is DOWN
There is a God and she is laughing at him.
Dear Humans,
Rejoice! Despite the Republican’s made up “Kamala Crash” that lasted three days in August, the American Stock Market hit another all-time record high on Monday when the S&P 500 closed at over 42,000 points.
It’s the latest indicator that the American Economy is doing excellent under Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. GDP Growth, unemployment, inflation, and interest rates are all moving in the right directions too! Thanks, Joe!
But there is one company doing poorly, and - Shocker! - it’s Trump Media, whose stock price on Monday closed around the $12 mark. This is the lowest the stock price has been since it went public in January, and it’s down 30% in total.
BEHOLD:
This is the company who owns Trump’s flop social media network, “Truth” Social.
SMITE!
Many MAGAs were hyping up the stock when it hit the market earlier this year, but their losses have now grown as long as DJT’s red ties. The former President himself owns 57% of the company, so he’s feeling the sting here too.
God, myself, and many level-headed humans have tried reminding MAGAs that Trump’s name is synonymous with losing, but they still refuse to believe it. And this stock is only going to continue to tank as his re-election prospects dim (Don’t forget to vote, Americans!).
I don’t wish to see any human lose their money due to a scammer, but I do take solace in knowing that the losses here might cause some Trump fans to not donate to Trump’s campaign. Or fall for his other scams, like his recent interest in NFTs and Crypto.
I’m no stock market analyst (performing miracles is more my thing), but I know to never trust a con-man, and now many Trump fans are paying the price for falling for another one of his scams.
Did you foresee his stock crash as well? How low can it go? Let me know!
HERE IT IS, YOUR MOMENT OF SMITE
Flashback to August, when JD Vance gleefully stood in front of a ‘Kamala Chaos’ sign, but his small audience was blocking ‘CHAOS,’ so it just looked like he was at a Kamala Campaign event. SMITE!
Trump's comically misnamed: "Truth Social" has no assets, almost no revenue, few users, huge losses. Its market value depends totally on the idea that if Trump is elected, he'll do whatever he wants. Now it's more & more obvious that he is LOSING, the price is going to ZERO! 😂
Imagine wearing these kinds of t-shirts in a red state 👇 🤣
teespring.com/stores/libtees-2
I think the collapse of “Truth” Social’s stock price is the start of another classic grift.
My thought is that it is a function of Trump manipulating the value of the company so he can do a massive buyback to bump up his holding in the company, then manipulate the share price upward again by coming out with some bogus announcement of a massive “breakthrough” at some point in the future.
I know, it sounds far-fetched and bizarre, but I seriously wouldn’t put it past him.
He is a serial grifter, after all.