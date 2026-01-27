Dear Humans,

Lo, A Republican just quit the race for governor of Minnesota because he couldn’t defend racial profiling to his daughters. ICE agents are leaking to reporters, their morale is collapsing, and the Trump administration is drowning in their own lies.

“Tyranny requires constant effort. It breaks, it leaks. Authority is brittle. Oppression is the mask of fear.”

1. Republican Quits Because He Can’t Defend Racial Profiling

Republican candidate for governor of Minnesota Chris Madel walked away from his campaign today and admitted the truth: that he couldn’t run as a Republican while ICE is pulling over people just for having the wrong skin color. He claims he “didn’t sign up for this.” Sure, Jan 6. 👍

He called the federal crackdown an “unmitigated disaster.” He said it was wrong. Then he left.

Meanwhile, marches and protests are taking place all over the USA. The entire culture is in shock. Even celebrities are attending.

Bless everyone who shows up for this struggle in whatever way they can.

2. ICE Is Cracking From the Inside

According to latest reports, ICE agents are tired. They’re angry. They’re saying their morale is “in the dumpster.”

Join the club, ICEholes! Everyone is feeling stressed lately. Have you heard about this masked gestapo that’s abducting and executing civilians? Scary stuff.

Behind the scenes, ICE agents say they don’t believe the leadership, they don’t trust the messaging, and they’ve stopped giving the government the benefit of the doubt.

This must be why Bovino just got demoted and told to retire.

ICE agents are afraid of all the chaos right now. Afraid of the cameras. Afraid of being hunted forever. Afraid of you.

Good.

3. God’s Final Thoughts

I don’t want apologies. I want to see consequences and repercussions, DAMMiT!

They killed an American citizen in the street and then lied about it. They bragged about it. They smirked and laughed. They dared anyone to challenge them. And now, finally, people inside the administration are worried.

Good. Let it spread. Let it run wild.

This isn’t when we let up. This is when we go harder.

Shut it down. Shut it all down. Pull them out. Cut the funding. Rip out every name and every badge number and make sure the next time they try this, they remember exactly what happened last time. Impeach Kristi Noem. Arrest and prosecute every ICE murderer.

The fascist monsters are not going to stop until we stop them.

We will beat these evil bastards.

We have to. And we will, because history doesn’t belong to the cowards, and it doesn’t belong to the mad kings.

It belongs to the heroes who refuse to back down!

4. Join The Rebellion

