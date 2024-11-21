Dear Humans,

The new Trump Clown Car hath already lost one of its riders, and I must admit this was a bit swifter than I was expecting.

After being nominated for Attorney General last week, Matt Gaetz - objectively one of the worst people on Capitol Hill - is now withdrawing his nomination as an ethics investigation gets closer to being released.

What’s particularly amazing about this news is that he had already resigned from the House for this AG role (He conveniently resigned just before a House Ethics Committee was going to publish a damning report that would unveil he paid at least one minor for sex).

Now, he’s been cast out of the AG nomination AND as a Representative. LOL.

NO TAKEBACKS!!

The internet is having a fun time responding to the news. BEHOLD:

CNN reported Thursday of a second minor he paid for sex:

Witness these real Venmo transactions he sent to people:

God’s been discussing this with Humans as well:

Time is a flat circle! Who’s next??

It was inevitable that one of Trump’s picks would be bowing out. There’s probably more to come. After all, Donold’s last term as President was a revolving door of people who couldn’t stand working for him. This from the guy who doth claims he hires “the best” (Translation: worst) people.

Let me know who you think will be next to drop out - or leave his Administration - in the comments below. There’s a long list of clowns!

