Dear Humans,

Lo, God’s cup of schadenfreude once again overfloweth.

The Trump administration just announced a Qatari Air Force training facility in Idaho, and MAGA is screaming “TREASON!”

He didn’t win the Nobel Peace Prize and now this?? God might die laughing! 🤣

1. Kegsbreth Steps In Crap

On Friday, Trump’s Defense Secretary Pete Kegsbreth declared:

“I’m also proud that today we’re signing a letter of acceptance to build a Qatari Emiri Air Force facility at the Mountain Home Airbase in Idaho.”

2. The MAGA Meltdown

And oh, what a meltdown it was! Here are some of the highlights.

TEMU Jigsaw Laura Loomer wasn’t pleased.

These are the same people who chanted “America First” while Donald was busy selling America off piece by piece to the highest bidder.

Did they not see what he just did to the farmers?

Oh, I forgot. They’re not-sees.

MAGA couldn’t stop shouting TREASON!

Did they also not-see the 10,000 other times he’s committed treason? Trump needs to commit crimes like plants need oxygen.

3. The Full Timeline

In response, the Trump administration and their cultists are saying the usual not-see talking points:

“This has been planned for years! This is no big deal! You can all go home, folks! There’s NOTHING TO SEE HERE!”

Fuck that. There’s a lot to see here.

Step 1: 2017.

Trump calls Qatar “a funder of terrorism at a very high level.”

Step 2: 2017: Later that same year.

He sells Qatar $12 billion worth of F-15 fighter jets.

Step 3: 2017: Planning the base.

Those jets require U.S. training facilities. Plans begin for a Qatari training detachment at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho. In 2017. When Trump was president.

Step 4: 2021–2024.

The Air Force completes environmental studies and infrastructure planning. Everything traces back to the original deal Trump approved.

Step 5: 2025.

President again, Qatar suddenly gifts him a $400 million luxury jet that he’s converting into Air Force One and bankrolls a $5.5 billion Trump-branded golf resort in Doha.

A person would have to be totally blind to not-see this.

4. God’s Final Word

Everything built on lies will crumble.

Everything built on hate will fall.

But everything built on love and truth shall endure.

So keep going, Humans.

Keep standing for what’s right.

Keep laughing in the face of madness.

We’re not just surviving this moment.

We’re outlasting it.

We will win.

Now go forth and cause some righteous trouble.

Love,

God