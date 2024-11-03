Letters from God

Letters from God

47 Comments

User's avatar
Stacy's avatar
Stacy
Nov 3, 2024

I saw Kamala on SNL last night. She is amazing. I can hardly let myself imagine she'll be President after all the trauma of Trump. But it would be beyond fantastic. I hope and I pray.

Reply
Share
MJJ's avatar
MJJ
Nov 3, 2024

You have got to embrace his obliviousness to his ignorance ❤️❤️❤️

Reply
Share
2 replies
45 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture