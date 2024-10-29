Ryan’s face when he realized his career is over.

Support Our Work (35% off sale)

Dear Humans,

It’s Halloween and all the racist monsters are taking their masks off.

Following on the heels of their fascist Nazi cosplay rally at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, JD Vance’s bestie / MAGA weirdo Ryan Girdusky made a comment that has no place on live television.

During a heated discussion where he was complaining about being called a Nazi, he went full Nazi and made a death threat…live…on air…against arguably the best debater on the entire planet, journalist Medhi Hasan.

Here, just watch the fight that took place.

HASAN: "If you don't want to be called Nazis, stop" hurling rhetoric.” GIRDUSKY: “I hope your beeper doesn't go off.”

In case you’re not aware of what the beeper comment means, it’s because Israel rigged pagers with explosives to kill members of the militant group Hezbollah in September. So what this vile scumbag Ryan here is saying is a clear death threat against Mr. Hasan.

“I hope your beeper doesn't go off.” In other words, watch what you say or you might just get killed.

As it turns out, Ryan’s “friend and former boss” is JD Vance. But don’t take God’s Word for it! That’s according to MAGA dingbat Greg Kelly of ‘NewsMax.’

CNN declared that there is no place on their network for such comments. (Good! But then why is Scott Jennings still allowed to sit there?)

In any case, Ryan pouted on X afterwards and claimed it was “just a joke.” As they always do. Whatever they say, it’s always “just a joke.” Until it isn’t.

Verily, there sure be a lot of racist bastards lately who are claiming that they are only joking. It certainly did not seem like a joke to me! In fact, they were having a very intense fight. It very much did not feel like an open mic night.

God is so tired of this racist deflection bullshit. Stop sullying the essence of comedy with thy evil!

BE GONE, VILE RACIST TROLLS!!!

AND NOW FOR SOMETHING COMPLETELY DIFFERENT

They have sown the wind. And now they shall reap what they have sown. This is a rally in Atlanta, Georgia that Donold just held. It is half empty. And Georgia is a swing state!

BEHOLD! His campaign is in tatters.

Here’s another fun video the LORD found for thee. It is from a Puerto Rican man who WAS going to vote for Donold, but not anymore!

Listen to what he has to say. It shall fill thee with joy.

Fear not, dear humans!

Stupid Hitler and his band of drooling half-wit bigots shall soon be vanquished forever more.

THERE ARE ONLY…

7 DAYS LEFT!

ONE WEEK TO GO.

The momentum has shifted.

I can feel it in the air.

Millions of Puerto Rican voters in multiple swing states hath been deeply offended.

Meanwhile, Donold’s closing argument to the American people is shouting at the top of his lungs that he is a full-blown Nazi who literally wants to be Hitler.

A massive alliance of people who are DONE WITH THEIR SHIT has formed and is going to crush them in this election.

WE ARE NOT GOING BACK.

GO TEAM DEMOCRACY!

Can I get an amen / awomen/ gaymen / or r’amen? =)

Love,

God

Leave a comment

HERE IT IS, THY MOMENT OF BLISS:

THE OFFERING PLATE

Over the next 7 days God and Jesus will be working hard to fight back against Donold’s lies and elect Kamala Harris. We are not the church. We are not corporate media. We are working around the clock to fight the forces of religious extremism, bigotry, and fascism.

Sign up today to help us keep up the fight LONG AFTER Election Day:

Click Here to Get 35% Off

HELP SPREAD THIS MESSAGE FROM GOD FAR AND WIDE:

Like this post! Re-stack it using the ♻️ button below! Share this post on Substack and other social media sites!

Share