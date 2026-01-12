Photograph by Christopher Katsarov of the Canadian Press.

Dear Humans,

Lo, the internet has delivered unto thee a rare and sacred gift: ICE thugs repeatedly falling on ice in public.

In Minnesota, ICE agents were filmed running, slipping, flailing, and falling on ice. Three separate incidents so far. So I edited them together into a divine compilation, set to hilarious music.

1. ICE Agents Slipping on Ice Compilation!

Let us be very clear about what you are watching.

These are masked federal agents with the power to abduct you, cage you, and destroy your family in an instant, slipping on ice like a Looney Tunes cartoon because they forgot winter exists in Minnesota.

One agent wipes out mid sprint.

Two agents wipe out simultaneously like synchronized fascist swimmers. (Note: It looks like a gun goes off, but it’s just a flash-light.)

And then, in the darkest clip, an agent slips, recovers, and follows a detained immigrant into a porta-potty.

Umm….why? Do they now guard people inside porta potties? Or is he sexually abusing her?

I wouldn’t be surprised. Because here are the “rules” ICE-holes operate under now:

You are not allowed to record them. Ever.

They are allowed to murder you if they get mad.

These people insist they’re serious professionals performing serious work for a serious nation. They’re not only white supremacists, they’re blithering idiots.

Anyway, I made this video compilation for you. Enjoy watching these ICEholes get smote by Mother Nature and I’ll see you afterwards in section 2.

2. Why Now?

Now ask yourself; why this is happening now?

Why the escalation?

Why all the murder?

Why the sudden desire to attack every nation in the Western hemisphere?

God knows why.

Maybe, just maybe, it’s because it has been one full month since 100% of the Epstein files were due by Act of Congress. And do you know how much they’ve released? .6%.

That’s point six percent.

Not sixty. Not six. Point six. The Trump admin is blatantly breaking the law.

And instead of answers on all the redactions they made, which they are required to provide, we got murder.

Instead of transparency, we got World War 3, brought to you by Trump.

But just look at these absolute failures of men.

ICE agents are too stupid to realize you can’t run on ice.

These morons think they can conquer Greenland?! HA!

Their authority is brittle. They are stupid. They are loud. And history eats scumbags like this alive.

You’re already seeing it crack.

You’re already seeing the rebellion grow larger. This very newsletter has gained 6k subscribers in the last few weeks.

You’re seeing millions of good humans say no. In the battle of Good Vs. ICE, good will win in the end.

They will fall.

We will stand.

And this time we will defeat these fascists, forever.

3. Join The Rebellion!

Humanity is at a crossroads. Every network and billionaire seems to be bending the knee to Donold Trump and his fascist ambitions. The man literally wants to take over the world and he’s coming for all of us who dare to oppose him.

We are risking everything to stand against him and his goons. Your support isn’t just helping us keep this radical leftist network alive, it’s a stand for truth, resistance, and survival.

So if you’ve enjoyed today’s righteous reckoning, or if you’ve been waiting for a sign, this is it. Upgrade your subscription today at 20% off before the sale ends tonight. Unlock the comments and our extensive archives. Join our community. Support independent media.

Click here to claim your blessing and keep the smites coming.

Get 20% off for 1 year

Bless you, humans.

Love,

God