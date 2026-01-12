Letters from God

Markabaddon
Jan 12

Are you there God, its me, Mark. I am in MN, have been involved in immigrant rights defense for over a year and had a lovely encounter with ICE yesterday. My wife and I are trained constitutional observers. Yesterday, we saw ICE agents drive into a local shopping center. We pulled into the parking lot of Ross clothing and the ICE agents drove over and blocked us in, not allowing us to leave. They turned on their flashing lights, exited their vehicle, came over to the driver's side and attempted to open the car door. Twice. They asked us to roll down the window and we refused, saying that we had every right to be there and were going shopping.

They attempted to intimidate us and when we said we were calling the police they went back to their vehicle. We stayed in the parking lot for a few more minutes, driving around and they continued to circle around us, again attempting to intimidate us.

If you think you know how bad it is here, God (well, maybe you do know, being omnipotent and all), you got no idea. But people are fighting back. I was putting together know your rights packets for businesses yesterday with the ICE watch in my neighborhood. Had over 30 people show up just for that. Before last week, I was told if 5 people showed up, we would be lucky.

I can answer other questions for anyone not here but want to know the situation on the ground

Tracy Kohlbeck
Jan 12

I think I love the one man brave enough to protest alone in Wyandotte, Michigan!

